Market research has been done to develop a master plan for a 1,500-acre area around the future Dayton Parkway Interchange.
Prior to the Feb. 11 Dayton City Council meeting, Matt Mullins, vice president of Maxfield Research and Consulting, presented market study findings to the mayor and council. The small area plan is a Hennepin County-funded project is a collaborative effort being led by city staff, WSB, Maxfield Research and Consulting.
The goal of the data collected in fourth quarter of 2019 is to “provide initial market assessment for development within Dayton Parkway interchange,” Mullins said.
In a demographic overview, Mullins said a drive time analysis shows there are strong incomes within a ten-mile radius of the city and population growth continues to rise. Last decade, the population in Dayton grew by about 53%, and continues to grow at about 22% now, Mullins explained. More people creates more demand for retail and other development, he added.
Mullins also shared several data points to demonstrate positive economic growth in Dayton — the unemployment rate in Dayton is the lowest it has been in 20 years at 2.5%, the labor force is the highest it has been in 20 years, and there is a 25% job growth projected for Dayton this decade.
Before giving recommendations for how to plan for development in the area around the interchange which is planned for completion 2022, Mullins shared market trends.
The first trend he spoke about was the strong rental market for market rate dwellings. In surrounding cities, like Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers, rent is high, yet there is a low vacancy rate. “When you think about this site and the small area plan, it’s really an opportunity to capture that rental housing demand,” Mullins said.
Similar to rental housing, Mullins said Dayton also lacks senior housing, and the demand is growing as the senior-age group is the fastest growing population in Dayton.
Additionally, putting already constructed, multi-family homes up for sale, opposed to the hundreds of recently constructed homes, could also present an opportunity in Dayton, Mullins said.
There are also trends within the retail, industrial and hospitality markets that could present opportunities for Dayton as the I-94 corridor becomes easier to access.
Although the retail market is strong along the I-94 corridor, there could still be a need for neighborhood goods and services in the near future. Mullins said this includes, “grocery stores, daycares, convenient stores — things you use on an everyday basis versus specialty retailers you’d see in Maple Grove,” Mullins said.
Since e-commerce is steadily on the up-and-up, industrial real estate has been at a 10-year high in the metro area of the state, Mullins explained. So, the interchange could lead to fulfillment centers or warehouses being developed in Dayton.
Lastly, adding to the 6,500 hotel rooms already offered along the I-94 corridor through the construction of a hotel could also be a possibility for Dayton, Mullins added.
At the end of his presentation, Mullins said there is high demand for retail, industrial and hospitality-related development, moderate to high demand for the rental market, and moderate demand for senior housing development and sales of multi-family homes.
A roundtable discussion with real estate brokers, home builders, land owners and realtors was held in January. Mullins said some takeaways from the discussion included: Dayton has been slow to develop because of lack of access, additional housing is needed to attract retailers, some larger sites in the small area plan are unlikely to be redeveloped because current users are unable or not willing to relocate, and there is continued, strong demand from industrial-related users.
Kristin Moen, planner at WSB, said moving forward, they will continue to work with stakeholders, narrow down small area plan development scenarios, ensure market readiness and adopt and implement a plan. An open house is planned to gain community feedback on April 9, Maxfield and WSB representatives plan to present at the May 7 planning commission meeting, and the goal is to return to the Dayton City Council with a final plan on June 9.
