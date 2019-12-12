Dayton Activity Center will soon be a hub for community programming for all.
Activity Center Coordinator Teresa Schmiedlin was hired in September to lead programming, right before the recently revamped space opened to the community again.
For more than 30 years, the activity center was mainly used as a gathering place, meal space and social center for senior citizens. It first opened in 1984, and later converted from the Senior Citizen Center to the Dayton Activity Center.
Last March, the senior activity coordinator resigned and city staff and council decided to hold off on filling the position, keep the center open for routine group use, allow reservations and hire a cleaning service to maintain the space.
Over the past year and a half, conversations for the activity center continued and resulted in a plan to both renovate the kitchen, bathrooms and floors to meet current building codes and standards and hire a new activity coordinator.
NEW KITCHEN
City staff consulted with Hennepin County Public Health Department to receive improvement recommendations to bring the kitchen site up to current codes and be ADA compliant. The initial scope of work included restoration of a commercial grade kitchen as required by Hennepin County for food preparation and service, which was expected to cost $299,000.
When the council heard the initial project scope and cost in October 2018, it asked staff to change the project plan to include a service-only kitchen rather than a commercial kitchen. Consequently, in June, the council approved the lowest of two contracts for the remodel and hired GCM Construction to lead the renovation. The $126,942 contract included installing updated counters, cabinets and restaurant equipment in the kitchen; adding new bathroom partitions; installing new flooring; replacing drywall and painting new walls; and performing plumbing and electrical updates.
The new kitchen is ready for catering and includes an oven to warm food up, a fridge to keep food cold, counter space to plug in slow cookers, a microwave, coffee maker and dishwasher, Schmiedlin said.
Construction began in mid-August and finished in early November, just in time for a grand opening celebration Nov. 19. Schmiedlin said nearly 50 visitors of all ages stopped by the open house event. Guests were able to check out the refreshed space, grab a snack, do a craft and meet Schmiedlin.
Schmiedlin, who has put her recreation and environmental studies and teaching degree to use in one form or another for 20 years, plans to create a welcoming space with a variety of programming. “People of ages, races, ethnicities, and walks of life are welcome in this building,” she said.
The plan is to have programming for specific age groups and activities, allow families, friends and businesses to rent out the space to host parties or meetings, and have the space open for drop-in events or clubs.
Although programming won’t exclusively be dedicated to seniors, Schmiedlin plans to continue to foster a social gathering place for older adults. To determine specific programs, classes and events to plan, Schmiedlin will build off previous senior programming, examine population data, and survey the community.
SENIOR POPULATION
Census data confirms the senior population will continue to grow in Dayton, and young families are moving into new housing developments, Schmiedlin said. Using this information, she plans to focus initially on senior-specific programs like card and board game gatherings, coffee hours and fitness classes as well as toddler-and-me classes.
Specifically, Schmiedlin said programming and regular hours for the Dayton Activity Center will begin Monday, Jan. 6. “On Mondays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. we will host Coffee & Cards as a drop-in style event for those in the 55+ crowd to gather at the activity center to enjoy coffee, community, and card games, and on Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. we will host a Toddler & Me time that is an opportunity for littles (4 & under) and their adults to participate in active play, crafts, story time, and science experiments together, while being able to socialize with others,” she said.
During events like the recent open house or upcoming tree lighting ceremony Dec. 12, responses about program and event interests are collected on large bulletin boards. Schmiedlin will use input to determine new activity center offerings, like choosing a focal point for an active adult fitness class.
“Additional programming, particular fitness style classes, will be added later in the spring as demand grows,” Schmiedlin said.
Beyond scheduled programming, the ultimate goal is to have a community space where people can gather spontaneously or easily rent out a space for group events with up to 75 people. Schmiedlin said this could include crafting groups or developing a partnership with a community group to reinvent the senior meal program at the activity center.
“I have big dreams of making it more accessible as far as like people just coming and hanging out, and kind of just creating that community vibe where you can just come hang out,” Schmiedlin said.
Schmiedlin will split her time between the activity center, 18461 Dayton Street, on Mondays and Tuesdays and at the front desk of city the city offices, 12260 South Diamond Lake Road, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
More information about the activity center and rental applications can be retrieved from cityofdaytonmn.com/departments/activity-center or by calling 763-428-4692.
