During last week’s council meeting, the purchase of a pickup truck and new fire engine was approved.
A decision to purchase a pickup truck to replace a 10-year-old public works vehicle was unanimously approved by Dayton City Council Nov. 26. The vehicle is a Ford 250 from Midway Ford. The truck will be equipped with safety lighting and a snow plow from Country Side Services.
It will replace a 2009 pickup truck with more than 113,000 miles on it. However, the 2009 vehicle will be kept and used for seasonal workers for hauling mowers in the summer.
The new vehicle will not exceed $50,000 and is included in the city’s 2019 capital improvement plan.
ENGINE 12
Last week, Dayton Fire Chief Jason Mickelson asked the mayor and council to approve the purchase of a new fire engine or engine 12. In Mickelson’s request, it stated, the current engine 12 does not meet safety standards and is past it’s replacement age of 25 years.
According to the council packet, the new fire engine will be replaced with a pumper-tanker and will serve dual roles. The pumper-tanker will carry all tools and equipment needed to perform fire suppression and ice or water rescues, it will be able to hold 1,700 gallons of water, and it will carry a drop tank which is used to fill water in areas with no hydrants.
The fire department is proposing a replacement of engine 12, because the city of Dayton currently has hydrants in about 5-10% of its coverage area, according to the council packet. Therefore, the new pumper-tanker would respond as the first engine from station one to any fires in areas without hydrants or any fires on the interstate where there aren’t any hydrants.
The purchase of engine 12 is budgeted in the 2020 and 2021 capital improvement plan for $670,000.
