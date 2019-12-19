During its Dec. 10 meeting, the Dayton City Council adopted the final tax levy and final economic development authority/housing redevelopment authority levy for 2020.
The final general budget and the 2020 long-term plan were also accepted by the council.
BUDGET GOALS AND CHANGES
Vicki Holthaus of Abdo, Eick & Meyers Financial Solutions guided a truth in taxation presentation during last week’s meeting. AEM Financial Solutions is contracted by the city to provide financial services.
At the beginning of her presentation, Holthaus listed highlights of the 2020 budget. This included goals to maintain a flat or decreased tax rate, have a long-term plan in place to continue capital pavement management, capital equipment and capital facilities levies to fulfill different infrastructure needs within the city, to continue the city’s overall debt management plan, and carry out some staff changes.
The council packet shows the 2020 budget’s general fund revenue, or largest service fund, will increase by 11%, but is balanced with the expenditures at an amount of $4,185,076.
Some increases that attribute to an increased general fund revenue include property taxes to offset expenditures, intergovernmental costs including street maintenance, police, and fire state aid, and in licenses and permits and charges for services due to bringing development fees closer to actuals while still staying conservative regarding anticipated building activity. The budget also includes staffing changes, including scheduled salary increases for the city clerk, associate planner, activity center coordinator and public works superintendent, the community service officer position will become full-time, an engineering tech will be added as a full-time position in the public works department, and an additional parks seasonal worker will be added.
Main changes in general fund expenditures include: an increase in elections expenditures as 2020 is an election year, increase in inspection services contract with Metro West, increase in financial services contract with AEM Financial Solutions, and increase in the city’s contribution to the Fire Relief Association. Staffing changes will also affect expenditures, and include an increase in wages and benefits for the city clerk, accounting technician, activity center coordinator, community service officer, and a new maintenance worker that will split time between the public works and parks departments.
The proposed final budget for 2020 is about $6.4 million, while the preliminary budget was nearly $4.2 million, the Dec. 10 council packet states.
TAX RATE DECREASE
According to the council packet, the property tax levy in 2020 is $5,260,308 or 14.44% higher than last year. For comparison, the 2019 levy experienced an 11.57% increase. The increased property tax levy “is estimated to decrease the city’s tax rate by 1.237% due to growth in the city’s overall tax capacity,” the packet states.
The city’s tax capacity for the property in Hennepin County grew from $8.5 million to $9.8 million, and there was a small uptick for city properties in Wright County, Holthaus said during last week’s presentation. “Although we’re experiencing property tax levy increase, the tax rate is projected to decrease from 55.2% down to 53.9% for taxes pay 2020,” she added.
Furthermore, growth in properties not only contributed to a decreased tax rate, but also raised the market value. “New construction from residential resulted in about $62 million in new market value for this city,” Holthaus said. Commercial construction resulted in about $6 million of new valuation, she added.
After, Holthaus’ presentation, the floor was open for residents to speak at the truth in taxation hearing, but there was no public comment.
Ultimately, the majority of the council voted to adopt the final tax levy for 2020. The resolution also included the approval of the 2020 final general fund budget. Councilor Dennis Fisher voted against resolution to approve the final levy and budget.
There was a unanimous vote by the council to adopt the final EDA/HRA levy, which amounts to $110,000.
A unanimous vote was also casted to approve the city’s 2020 long-term plan,which includes projected city projects, estimated years for each improvement, and funding sources for each project for the next ten years.
