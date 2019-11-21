Last week, Dayton City Council approved additional signs where Rush Creek Parkway and Sundance Woods Boulevard meet.
Resident concerns over speedy drivers and a neighborhood playground in the same vicinity has led the city of Dayton to consider additional traffic control devices at the intersection.
Previously, at the Oct. 22 city council meeting, City Engineer Jason Quisberg presented six options for the council to consider. The options were: to keep the intersection as is with the existing crosswalk and advance warning signs; install additional signs that indicate it is a state law to stop at the crosswalk; install a stop sign; install slow flashing lights at the crosswalk that can constantly flash or function as an on-demand system that is activated by pedestrians, install fast flashing lights at the crosswalk that function as an on-demand system that is activated by pedestrians; or install an overhead signal system, also known as a HAWK beacon, to indicate the intersection is a pedestrian crossing.
Rush Creek Parkway is a neighborhood collector road. During last month’s meeting, Quisberg said stop signs should be used sparingly on collector roads, Rush Creek Parkway does not warrant four-way stop based on both traffic conditions and pedestrian demand, and stop signs lose effectiveness when a full stop is not necessary.
During last month’s meetings, nearby residents said they were in favor of adding a stop sign. Councilors Jon Mellberg and Bob O’ Brien also agreed a stop sign would be the best option.
At the Nov. 12 meeting, Quisberg said the engineering and public safety departments recommend an on-demand flashers at the crosswalk instead of a stop sign.
Prior to last week’s meeting, the council agreed to take staff direction and resident concerns into consideration before making a decision.
In the brief discussion prior to the council vote on the traffic control installation, O’ Brien said, “A stop sign gets people used to stopping, and I think it’s the safest.”
Councilor Mellberg agreed he would like a stop sign to be installed at the intersection even though data and staff recommendations indicate it isn’t necessary. “I do worry about unintended consequences, but, all things considered, I think it’s not only the safest thing, but as it turns out, one of the most cost effective things to do.”
Mayor Tim McNeil said he would prefer to follow staff recommendations and not add a new stop along Rush Creek Parkway. “I, however, think we need to probably add maybe four or more of these dynamic speed signs along that route,” McNeil added. Dynamic speed display signs digitally display a driver’s actual speed next to the posted speed limit sign.
Dayton Police Chief Paul Enga said he estimates a single dynamic speed display sign would cost about $7,500 because of the radar and solar-powered technology.
Prior to approval of the stop sign, Councilor Julie Gustafson asked if staff could look into adding flashing lights to the stop sign.
Ultimately, the mayor and council unanimously voted to approve the installation of a stop sign at the Rush Creek Parkway and Sundance Woods Boulevard intersection because of its proximity to a community playground, that some dynamic speed display signs be installed along the roadway too, and for Quisberg to look into the cost and effectiveness of adding flashing lights to the stop sign.
