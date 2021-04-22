Dayton approves city employee positions

The Dayton City Council approved a new position in the planning department and increased another from part-time to full-time at its Tuesday, April 13, meeting.
The council also reviewed a concept plan for a medium-density housing development called Territorial Triangle.
CITY EMPLOYEE POSITIONS
City Administrator Tina Goodroad asked the council for support in hiring an associate planner and to adjust the activity coordinator’s position from part-time to full-time.
She said over the past five years, development and permit activity within the city has been steadily increasing. In 2019, the city issued 761 total permits and in 2020 the city issued a total of 1,107 permits.
“We are having a challenge of just meeting all of the needs that our residents have, that our builders and developers have at getting permits done,” Goodroad said. She added many other special projects are getting bumped.
An associate planner would take much of the lighter work off of City Planner Alec Henderson. This position would review submitted building permit plans and sign permits, issue building permits, respond to general inquires from property owners and contractors, write staff reports related to variance and site plan reviews, assist with processing development applications, assist with preparing zoning code amendments and coordinate the city’s code enforcement activities.
This position would also cover the front desk and permit issuance responsibilities on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The council also discussed the Activity Center coordinator position.
Currently, Activity Center Coordinator Teresa Schmiedlin has been splitting her time between the Activity Center, two days, and working the front desk at City Hall, three days.
“She has a lot of plans of really enhancing the Activity Center,” Goodroad said. The building was recently upgraded and there has been an increase in rentals.
Goodroad said she would like to move the coordinator position to full-time strictly at the Activity Center. She added the vision of the position is the first step in creating a park and recreation department for the city.
Councilor Scott Salonek asked if there were a lot of activities at the center. Goodroad said Schmiedlin has been busy working on the 55+ club boxes and the kids science club boxes, on top of organizing a farmers market complete with live music this summer.
“The quality of work that she’s done there, I have been very impressed by,” councilor Troy Okerlund said of Schmiedlin.
The council gave its support to post for an associate planner position and to shift the Activity Center coordinator to full-time upon the hire of the associate planner.
NEW RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
The applicant, Dayton 81, requested the City Council review the concept plan for Territorial Triangle, a medium-density townhome development at 16501 Territorial Road
The project area is located south of Territorial Road and north of County Road 81.
Goodroad said the proposed plan includes 13 townhome buildings with a total of 88 units.
This is the second time the applicant has provided the city with a concept for the project. In February 2020 the previous council reviewed the concept, but there were concerns about the intersection at County Road 81 and Territorial Road.
“One of the challenges we have with this project is we needed to acquire and plan for right-of-way that would be dedicated at the plat that would improve this intersection,” Goodroad said. “The applicant heard that and provided a new concept plan.”
There is now a dedicated right-of-way at the northwestern portion of the site. This will allow the Territorial Road and County Road 81 intersection to move farther to the south. The city will continue to work with Hennepin County to get a signal system at the new intersection.
With the new concept, the wetlands would be preserved.
There would be one access point into the development off of the existing Territorial Trail development.
A tot lot is proposed for the center of the site, along with private streets.
Future plans for the site would need to address buffering requirements along both Territorial Road and County Road 81. At the time of approval all landscaping, building design and materials, guest parking, and lighting would have to meet current zoning standards.
Mayor Dennis Fisher asked if the market was there for apartments on the site. The site was previously marked as high-density, which would have allowed for apartment use.
“This land was for sale for years and the current landowner has had no offers from an apartment user,” Nathan Fair, with Dayton 81, said.
Since this was a concept review, the council did not need to take any formal action.
