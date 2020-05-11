by Vonnie Waters
Crow River Senio rCenter directo
Meals-on-Wheels are still being delivered to seniors despite the closure of the Crow River Senior Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you or someone you know is in need of a fresh meal please, call 763-497-8900 to get signed up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Leave a message and your call will be returned promptly. Meals are delivered by our dedicated volunteers Tuesday through Friday covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. If you are having financial hardship during this difficult time, please contact me to discuss, we are here to help. You can also e-mail me at vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com
Even though the Senior Center is closed, we still have services to offer seniors in need. With the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services, we have Caregiver support and HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations they are currently faced with. There is help available through our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028 or b.allard@seniorcommunity.org. Becky can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with. If you would like to connect with other caregivers like yourself, please contact Becky. She has the opportunity to set up virtual support groups if enough people are interested.
Another great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. Although this home maintenance program has temporarily suspended in-home services due to the COVID-19 concerns, there are still some things they can help you with. Volunteers are available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with your questions.
We are also looking for volunteers willing to make and donate cloth masks for at-risk community members. Consider putting your time and talents to good use by helping with this important project. The website from the CDC indicates how masks are used and beneficial. For a number of patterns, just type this website information into your browser cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings. Call the senior center if you are willing to help with this project either making masks or donating them. We will make arrangements to pick up the completed masks. Thank you for anything you can help with.
If you are in need of a mask, please contact the Senior Center and we will make arrangements to get one to you.
The Crow River Senior Center is here to help. We are making many calls to check in on people to make sure they are doing well. Our community families have been doing a wonderful job of looking after one another. Adult kids have been doing a great job looking after their parents and taking care of their needs. However, if you are in need of anything please reach out to us, we are here to help. Please keep in touch with neighbors, friends, and family during this time. Keep one another positive and connected. It’s a great time to learn more about social media like Facebook, facetime, Zoom and other opportunities to stay connected. Get out and enjoy the sunshine and springtime beauty and of course continue social distancing to stay safe.
Stay strong and please know that we are here for you. Visit the website at crowriverseniorcenter.com for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.