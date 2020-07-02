Albertville Fire
Sunday, June 21
Lachman Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Monday, June 22
60th Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Wednesday, June 24
95th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route.
60th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Saturday, June 27
Labeaux Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Maclaren Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Corcoran Police
Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Personal Injury/Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage incident Monday, June 15, at 6:42 a.m. in the area of 7600 County Road 116. As the driver was leaving the parking lot, they struck a sign with the truck. The sign was in the blind spot. There was moderate damage to the truck and minimal damage to the sign.
The department reported a property damage incident Tuesday, June 16, at 12:21 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and Stieg Road. The vehicle veered off the road to avoid a collision with another vehicle. The vehicle struck a yellow gas line marker causing damage to the vehicle. CenterPoint Energy was notified.
The department reported a property damage accident Friday, June 19, at 2:26 p.m. in the area of 19200 66th Ave. N. Minor accident with parked vehicle.
The department reported a property damage incident Saturday, June 20 at 3:44 p.m. in the area of 7800 Maple Hill Road. The suspect had spray painted graffiti on the side of the trailer. The officer had the suspect clean it up.
Theft
Theft of funds was reported Friday, June 19, at 12:06 p.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated an ex-girlfriend has been into his accounts and has changed passwords to everything he has and now he discovered fraudulent charges on his Visa and Target cards in the amount of $245.04. The case is under investigation.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, June 15, at 3:44 p.m. in the 9300 block of County Road 19. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, June 17, at 10:10 a.m. in the 21500 block of County Road 30. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, June 20, at 1:13 p.m. in the 21100 block of 93rd Avenue N. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a civil matter Monday, June 15, at 4:31 p.m. in the 8200 block of County Road 116. The reporting party left a voicemail that they were instructed to contact police because their brother had removed $2,000 a month from their father’s Fidelity account prior to his passing. The reporting party stated their brother lives in Corcoran.
Doing a name search, party lists to an address in Greenfield. Officer attempted to call the reporting party back several times from the squad phone, but it came back as call failed. Officer attempted to call reporting party back several times from the office phone, but it would not connect. Officer was unable to connect with the reporting party.
The department responded to a report of shots heard Monday, June 15, at 7:56 p.m. in the 9800 block of High Bluff Lane. Resident was shooting clay pigeons. They were 500 feet from roadway and residences, safe backdrop, and safe direction of shooting were complied with. Officer advised the reporting party.
The department responded Wednesday, June 17, at 3:58 a.m. to 7800 Maple Hill Road to a report of a 46-year-old female victim reporting that she was restrained and physically assaulted in two different locations. Police are investigating as the victim works to provide more information.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Wednesday, June 17, at 10:52 a.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. A Corcoran Reserve Officer reported a female was walking around the park dressed inappropriately in just a bra and shorts. Officers were unable to locate the female.
The department responded to a report of an unwanted person Wednesday, June 17, at 10:37 p.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated there was a person at a trailer that has been trespassed from the park. Officers arrived on scene and found, John Creighton at the scene. He was cited for trespassing, released and he walked out of the park.
The department responded to a report of found property Friday, June 19, at 12:12 p.m. in the 22400 block of Highway 55. The reporting party found a wallet on Highway 55. Officer was able to return the wallet to the rightful owner on June 21.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Saturday, June 20, at 4:42 p.m. in the 7200 block of County Road 101. There was a male seen attempting to get into the lift station. Officers located the male and found he thought it was a restroom. The male was transported to the transit hub in Maple Grove by a HCSO deputy.
The department responded to a report of a welfare check Saturday, June 20, at 6:18 p.m. in the 7900 block of Maple Hill Rd. The reporting party requested police check on a female. Officers checked on the female and she stated she was waiting for a friend and did not want any assistance.
The department responded to a report of harassment Sunday, June 21, at 11:31 a.m. in the 19300 block of Schutte Rd. The reporting party stated they were getting disturbing text messages from their ex and wants them to stop. The Officer spoke to both parties about being civil for the sake of their children.
The department also reported five driving and traffic complaints, seven traffic citations or violations, one motor vehicle accident, two suspicious activities, one civil dispute, 118 public assists, eight alarms, three animal complaints and nine assists to other departments.
Hennepin County Sheriff
Corcoran
On June 26, deputy responded to an address in the 20400 block of Rush Meadow Lane to assist Corcoran Police at a fire. Deputy arrived at scene and found the fire had been mostly put out. Deputy stayed at the scene until Rogers Fire had completely put the fire out and wetted down the structure affected.
On June 27, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Pioneer Trail to assist Corcoran Police with an assist call. Mother of 19-year-old daughter wanted her checked on at the residence. Contact was made with the daughter and her boyfriend. House and perimeter were checked and cleared.
Greenfield
On June 23, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a report of a stolen bicycle. Deputy made contact with the reported owner of the bicycle. Deputy went to suspect’s address and spoke with the suspect’s father who stated that the bicycle would be returned as soon as suspect returned home. Deputy confirmed with the owner that the bicycle was returned.
On June 23, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Caller reported an adult male inside the store asking for help. Deputy arrived on scene and spoke with an adult male. Rockford Fire and North Paramedics responded to the scene. Adult male was transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale via ambulance.
On June 24, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of 82nd Avenue North for a found property report. Deputy received a phone call regarding found property. Deputy met with adult female who received someone else’s mail. Deputy spoke with property owner and learned the property had been lost in the mail. At the request of the property owner, Deputy met friend of owner who took possession of the property.
On June 25, deputies responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a report of open gates at a business. Deputies arrived and checked the property. Property was secure. Deputies cleared.
On June 26, deputy responded to the intersection of Kurt Street and Rebecca Park for a noise complaint. Area checked. Unfounded.
On June 28, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Xenia Street for a fireworks complaint. Area checked, nothing found. Homeowner contacted.
Hanover
On June 24, deputy responded to an address in the 10700 block of Settlers Lane North for a medical. Paramedics arrived and transported an adult female to North Memorial Hospital. Deputy did not provide any medical treatment.
On June 28, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of Crow Hassan Park Road for a downed power line. Fire and Excel Energy were dispatched. Deputy assisted with directing traffic.
Medicine Lake
On June 27, deputy responded to an address in the 200 block of Peninsula Road for a neighbor complaint. Reporting person was advised to work it out with her neighbor. It was determined that no crime occurred, and this was a civil issue.
Rockford
On June 22, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Adult female’s social worker was on site. Female transported by North for voluntary evaluation.
On June 25, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Deputies arrived with Rockford Fire on scene. Deputies gathered patient information. Patient was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.
On June 26, deputy responded to Rockford High School for an alarm. Alarm was caused by an employee. The alarm covered the door between the High School and the Community Center.
Rogers
On June 24, deputies responded to a business in the 21000 block of Rogers Drive for a minor property damage accident. One vehicle rear ended another at low speeds. No damage to either vehicle. Deputy took photos of areas where vehicles made contact. Deputy completed a crash exchange form for both parties.
On June 24, deputy responded to a business in the 13600 block of Northdale Boulevard for an alarm. Open door located, business checked, all ok inside, business secured. No keys responding.
On June 24, deputy responded to a business in the 12800 block of Main Street for a neighbor complaint. Reporting party (RP) wanted to report harassment and possible threats by next door neighbor. Deputy attempted to speak with neighbor but no answer at front door. RP advised on how to obtain a harassment/restraining order.
On June 27, deputy responded to an address in the 11000 block of Willow Lane to assist Rogers Police with a domestic disturbance call. Deputy provided perimeter security on scene. Officers with updated information attempted to conduct a welfare check of an adult male in an RV in the rear of the residence. No contact was made, deputy cleared assist.
On June 28, deputy responded to the intersection of Memorial Drive and Main Street to assist Rogers Police on a single vehicle crash where the driver fled on foot. Attempted a K-9 track for the driver as a welfare check with negative results.
Medina Police
Monday, June 15
Scam/Theft: Dispatched to report of theft by scam involving Target gift cards. Investigation ongoing.
Tuesday, June 16
Scam/Harassment: Dispatched to harassment complaint in the 3400 block of Hunter Drive involving threat to release social media account information if not paid in bitcoin. Advised a scam.
Forgery/Arrest: 31-year-old female arrested in the 1300 block of County Road 29 for using counterfeit money to purchase an iPhone.
Wednesday, June 17
Forgery/ID Theft: Dispatched to report of theft of identity in regard to applying for unemployment in the 1300 block of Oakview Road. Information only.
DWI/Narcotics: 38-year-old female arrested at State Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail for driving under the influence.
Thursday, June 18
Recovered Vehicle: 31-year-old female and 23-year-old male arrested for counterfeit currency and stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Delano.
Theft: Took report of someone applying for unemployment benefits in reporting party’s name in the 900 block of County Road 24.
St. Michael Fire
Monday, June 22
Responded to a medical call in the area of County Road 34 and Janett Avenue on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Thursday, June 25
Responded to a medical call in the 440 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of an unknown medical.
Wright County Sheriff
Local arrests, week of June 21-27
On June 22, George Ogenche Obiri, 21, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On June 23, Colten Vaughn Weber, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for second degree DWI violations.
On June 23, Lamina May Harris, 42, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 23, Derek Douglas Plante, 23, of Little Falls, was arrested in St. Michael on a Morrison County warrant for second degree assault and a Stearns County warrant for third degree assault.
On June 24, Joseph Tyler Senear, 34, of Rogers, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County court orders for violation of an order for protection and third degree burglary violations.
On June 24, Clayton Robert Kessler, 18, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for parole violations.
On June 25, Leticia Angelica Nunez, 25, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for theft and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On June 25, Sean Alan Ostman, 52, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.
On June 26, Zachary Lynn Pointer, 27, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On June 26, Ryan Taylor Kelly, 42, of Montrose, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 26, Camren Richard Junker-Schultz, 25, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Delano on the charge of third degree DWI.
On June 27, Jon Gerald Wick, 37, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of third degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 27, Dirk Anton Martinez, 40, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 27, Jesse Allan Bobendrier, 38, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On June 28, Steven James Meyer, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of negligent storage of firearms and disorderly conduct.
On June 28, April Ann Roberge, 47, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 28, Evette Ann Anderson, 45, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of first degree burglary, violation of a harassment restraining order, interference with a 911 call and domestic assault and a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 28, Timothy John Dishneau, 51, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
Miscellaneous
There were 19 property damage accidents, one personal injury accidents, one hit and run accidents and four car-deer accidents. There were four arrests for DWI, three underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 103 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
