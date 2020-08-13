Albertville Fire
Monday, Aug. 3
La Beaux Ave. NE: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Large Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
71st Street NE, Otsego: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
Friday, Aug. 7
Marx Ave. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route.
Saturday, Aug. 8
57th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Corcoran Police
Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Wednesday, August 5 at 8 a.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 116. Arrested was Kuntz, Brandon Michael, 39, of Anoka for driving after revocation of their driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Thursday, August 6 at 9:16 a.m. at Oakdale Drive and Trail Haven Road. Arrested was Flynn, Sean William, 32, of St. Paul for driving after revocation of their driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a narcotics arrest Thursday, August 6 at 9:16 a.m. at Oakdale Drive and Trail Haven Road. Arrested was McCarthy, Daniel Joseph, 30, of Minneapolis for possession of a controlled substance.
Theft
Theft of vehicle was reported Monday, August 3 at 6:54 a.m. in the 19200 block of Annabelle Lnea. The reporting party stated that sometime around 3 a.m. an unknown suspect(s) went through their vehicles and took their Volkswagen Jetta TDI.
Theft of woodchipper was reported Monday, August 3 at 11:39 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rolling Hills Road. The reporting party stated they had a woodchipper for sale at the end of their driveway and sometime between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. someone cut the wire on the cable and took the woodchipper.
Theft of fuel was reported Tuesday, August 4 at 8:18 p.m. in the 9300 block of County Road. 19. The business reported someone had purchased fuel and left without paying. Officers were able to locate the person and found they had swiped their card, but the charge must not have gone through. The person called the business and paid for the $36.00 worth of gas.
Hennepin County Sheriff
Corcoran
On Aug. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 10000 block of Hage Drive to assist Corcoran Police with an open door report. Resident reported the rear door was found open. House was checked and resident reported everything appeared OK.
On Aug. 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Oakdale Drive and Trail Haven Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle. Driver was revoked and there was no insurance on the vehicle. Vehicle towed. Inventory search located schedule II narcotic prescription medication in the vehicle. Driver cited by Corcoran Police. Corcoran Police took custody of narcotics and are handling the investigation.
On Aug. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police on a report of a fire near the back of the property. Upon deputy’s arrival, deputy was flagged down by an unknown adult female who directed deputy to the location of the fire. Deputy assisted Loretto Fire with locating the fire and scene safety.
On Aug. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm. Deputy and officer found the house secure. Keyholder arrived and residence was checked. False alarm.
On Aug. 8, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a noise complaint. Deputy arrived and Corcoran Police said they advised the residents to keep the noise down.
On Aug. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and Oakdale Avenue to assist Corcoran Police with a personal injury accident. Deputy provided traffic control and spoke with the driver of one of the vehicles that was involved. The driver‘s statement was relayed to Corcoran Police.
On Aug. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 23000 block of Meadow Creek Drive to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm. Deputy checked the perimeter of the home. Structure appeared secure. Cleared.
Greenfield
On Aug. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Pioneer Trail for a suspicious activity report. Reporting party stated that two males walked through his yard. Area was checked with nothing found.
On Aug. 6, deputies responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a call of a burglary by a passerby of a local business. Deputies arrived and found front door smashed in. Deputies cleared the building and found no one inside. Hennepin County Crime Lab and Detectives were contacted and responded to scene. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Aug. 8, deputies responded to Lake Rebecca Park Preserve to assist Three Rivers Park Police with a medical. Deputies arrived and waited with EMS until an adult female was brought out from the trails. Adult female was treated by paramedics. Cleared.
On Aug. 9, deputy responded to a business in the 6000 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Audible alarm was sounding outside. Deputy checked the perimeter of the business. Cleared, nothing found.
Hanover
On Aug. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane North for a medical. Deputy arrived on scene and confirmed patient needs and assisted Fire/Rescue and paramedics. Deputy cleared scene after patient was transported to a nearby hospital.
On Aug. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 28000 block of 109th Avenue N. for a medical. Ambulance arrived at the same time and gave care to adult female. Adult female was transported to hospital by North Memorial Ambulance.
On Aug. 8, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical. Paramedics and firefighters on scene. Adult female transported to hospital. Cleared.
Rockford
On Aug. 6, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a found property report. Deputies met with persons that located a utility knife on the sidewalk. Deputies secured and disposed of the utility knife.
On Aug. 7, deputies responded to a business in the 7000 block of County Road 50 for an alarm. Deputies arrived and completed a walk around of the building. Deputies found the building to be secure. Deputies were also canceled by the alarm company.
Medina Police
Monday, July 27
Theft of Political Signs: Report of two signs being taken in the 2100 block of Tamarack Drive over the last weekend.
Suspicious Vehicle: Report of older beat-up looking white Chevrolet sedan with a red door parked in front of house at County Road 19 and Chippewa Road for 30 minutes. Vehicle left the area prior to making contact.
Tuesday, July 28
Damage to Property: Responded to report of damage a vehicle in the 100 block of Lorenz Street. Someone scratched the word “Pig” on the trunk.
Friday, July 31
Game and Fish: Report of a male catching sunfish at the Lake Independence Access to use as bait. Upon arrival, unable to locate said male.
Sunday, Aug. 2
DWI/Narcotics: 21-year-old male was arrested for driving under the influence and narcotics in the 1700 block of County Road 19.
Damage to Property: Report of someone spray painting graffiti on buildings in the 1900 block of Chippewa Road. Extra patrol requested.
Rogers Police
Monday, Aug. 3
Officer took a report of theft of $672 worth of baby formula from a Rogers retail store in the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road.
An officer was dispatched to a tow company in the 22400 block of Industrial Boulevard for customer trouble, after a vehicle owner refused to leave the impound lot and was trying to remove a car stereo from a vehicle. The subject was not authorized to remove the property from the vehicle and refused to leave after being told to do so several times by employees. The officer spoke with both parties and explained to the subject that she could not remove the stereo from the vehicle and had to leave at the employee’s request. The party left without further issues.
Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration. Driver, a 33-year-old female, had a gross misdemeanor warrant for giving false information. Sign and release warrant was completed and given to driver with a new court date. Driver was cited for driving after revocation.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Officers responded to a person sleeping behind a dumpster in the area 21700 block of 129th Avenue. Officers located the subject sleeping. The subject was trying to get to Monticello. Officer provided a courtesy transport to the border of the city.
Monday, Aug. 10
Officers responded to a business for a male refusing to leave and was possibly involved in an accident in the parking lot. The vehicle left just prior to officers arrival but was stopped nearby to identify the driver and vehicle information. The manager of the business did not wish to issue a trespass notice and the other vehicle possibly involved in the accident had left the property prior to officers arrival.
West Hennepin Public Safety
Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Aug. 10. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, July 30
At 7:40 p.m. in 150 block of McCulley Road, officer was dispatched for a complaint of people shooting hundreds of rounds of ammo. Officer advised property owner of the complaint. Owner stated they would wrap up shooting for the day.
In 200 block of County Road 92S, officer was dispatched for report of a female passenger in a vehicle who was suffering from chest pains and shortness of breath. Female vital signs were taken. She was given oxygen and a blanket. Maple Plain Fire Department and North Ambulance responded. North Memorial EMS took over care of the female.
Friday, July 31
In 8000 block of County Road 6, caller reported that a vehicle was traveling over the white fog line at speeds varying from 40 to 55 miles per hour. Officer contacted the driver, who admitted to not being from the area and looking at his GPS. His Iowa driver’s license was suspended. He was cited for driving after suspension of license. Caller was notified of officer’s findings.
Saturday, Aug. 1
In 3000 block of Nelson Road, officer responded to report that a skid loader attachment had landed on a male. Male had reached over the skid attachment to release the forks instead of walking around. The forks landed on his left hip and leg. His left leg appeared to have a fracture above the knee. North Memorial EMS took over patient care and transported him to the hospital.
At 10:36 p.m. at Turner Road/County Road 92, officer responded to a loud music complaint. Officer located a wedding reception with a live band in the 7600 block of Turner Road. Officer advised homeowners of the complaint. They stated that the band was done at midnight and agreed to turn the music down. Caller was advised of officer’s findings and thanked the officer for understanding and coming to an agreement.
Sunday, Aug. 2
At Lake Sarah access in Independence, officer on routine patrol observed two females and a male trying to get an intoxicated male to sit down in the boat they were pulling out of the lake. The male sat down, and they were able to secure the boat. The male refused to get out. Officer eventually convinced him to exit the boat and get into the truck. The friends took him home.
At 9:57 p.m. in 400 block of Game Farm Road, resident reported that a middle-aged male on a bicycle had knocked on his door requesting help. Officer contacted the male. He stated that he has a traumatic brain injury and no cell phone. He had lost track of time and did not want to ride his bike in the dark for safety reasons. Officer gave the male a ride home to Plymouth.
Monday, Aug. 3
In 6900 block of Quaas Cutoff Road, report that someone had dumped a lot of wood, shelves, lumber, and other stuff on the roadway. Independence Public Works was notified to pick up items.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
In 700 block of Copeland Road, caller reported that her vehicle had sustained damage while parked in the parking lot. No suspect vehicle was found.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
At 12:05 a.m. in 4500 block of County Road 92, officer stopped vehicle travelling at 83 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. Officer contacted the driver, a 31-year-old male from Rockford. Officer detected an odor of alcohol emanating from inside the vehicle. The driver submitted a preliminary breach test that resulted in a .08 breath alcohol concentration. He was arrested for third degree DWI and released.
Wright County Attorney
Sentencings, July 24-Aug. 3
Zachary William Bixby, 33, of Otsego, sentenced on July 31 for misdemeanor obstructing legal process to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow recommendations of outpatient treatment, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mitchell Dwight Forstie, 23, of Delano, sentenced on July 29 for petty misdemeanor motor vehicle registration-intent to escape tax to $50 fine plus surcharges.
Matthew David Henningsgaard, 29, of Champlin, sentenced on July 30 for probation violations for controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to two days jail.
Elizabeth Ann Henry, 40, of New Brighton, sentenced on July 30 for misdemeanor theft to 90 days jail, $25 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $25 fine plus surcharges, serve three days sentenced to service, have no same or similar violations.
Karlie Anna Desiree Jacobson, 38, of Buffalo, sentenced on July 30 for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 50 days jail.
Ernest Rene Lheureux Jr., 43, of Shoreview, sentenced on July 31 for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 19 months prison.
Deven Ray Luster, 27, of Buffalo, sentenced on Aug. 5 for Gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 10 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
April Ann Roberge, 48, of Delano, on July 31 the charge of misdemeanor domestic assault was dismissed.
Devin Jarid Vu, 23, of Savage, sentenced on July 31 for three counts of felony possession of pornographic work to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 263 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo neuropsychological testing/mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, do not use phone sex lines, dating services, social networking or any other business where primary business is adult entertainment, remain medically compliant, undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph, have no use or possess pornography, have no contact with persons under the age of 18 unless approved by probation agent or therapist, have no use or access to the internet without monitoring, register as a sex offender, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for probation violations for felony stalking to one year and one day prison.
Michael John Walker, 52, of Waverly, on July 28 the charge of misdemeanor assault in the fifth degree was dismissed.
Aaron Jerald Walklin, 27, of Crystal, sentenced on July 31 for probation violations for felony violent threats to five days jail.
Kathleen Kay Wicklund, 49, of Monticello, sentenced on July 27 for misdemeanor domestic assault to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wright County Sheriff
Local arrests
On Aug. 3, Justin Tayler Gossett, 33, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for first degree DWI violations.
On Aug. 4, James Robert Thissen, 46, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.
On Aug. 4, Charles Allen Varner, 32, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for third degree DWI, domestic assault and disorderly conduct violations.
On Aug. 6, Julia Clare Fautsch, 27, of Albertville, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On Aug. 6, Dylan Lee Bristlin, 20, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of third degree sale of a controlled substance and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Aug. 7, Jeannie Reann Creswell, 24, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic assault, fifth degree assault and obstruction.
On Aug. 7, Randall David Chris Merritt, 51, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic abuse violate order for protection.
On Aug. 7, Ethan Zachariah Kingren, 20, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of fifth degree controlled substance.
On Aug. 7, Gerald Edward Kasper, 70, of St Michael, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of careless driving.
On Aug. 8, Marsha Aspelund Truskolaski, 53, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of fifth degree DWI.
On Aug. 8, Nicholas A Belisle Valtierra, 25, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of second degree DWI.
On Aug. 9, Diego Jacob Hogan, 35, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of second degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
There were 18 property damage accidents, seven personal injury accidents, six hit and run accidents and five ca-deer accidents. There were six arrests for DWI, three underage consumption arrests, and 116 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.