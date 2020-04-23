Albertville Fire
Monday, April 13
62nd Street NE, Albertville, MN 55301 – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Tuesday, April 14
96th Street NE, Otsego, MN 55301 – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Wednesday, April 15
County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN 55301 – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville, MN 55301 – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville, MN 55301 – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville, MN 55301 – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Thursday, April 16
East Laketowne Drive NE, Albertville, MN 55301 – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Friday, April 17
67th Street NE, Albertville, MN 55301 – Gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
Saturday, April 18
65th Circle NE, Otsego, MN 55301 – Dispatched & canceled en route.
Corcoran Police
Personal Injury / Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage accident Friday, April 17 at 12:02 p.m. in the area of County Rd. 10 and Fir La. Vehicle #2 was parked when vehicle #1 backed into it damaging the front end.
The department reported a property damage accident Friday, April 17 at 4:41 p.m. in the area of County Rd. 30 and County Rd. 116. Both vehicles were stopped in the right turn lane of westbound County Road 30 to go Northbound on County Road 116. Vehicle #1 thought vehicle #2 had gone and proceeded without looking to see if vehicle #2 had left. Vehicle #1 struck vehicle #2.
Theft
Theft of funds was reported Monday, April 13 at 11:12 a.m. in the 192XX block of Bridle Path. The reporting party stated they were scammed by someone on Craig’s List. Total loss $300.00.
Attempted Theft of information was reported Thursday, April 16 at 12:59 p.m. in the 101XX block of Ebert Rd. The reporting party stated they received a phone call from Better HealthKare and after giving them some information they felt this may be a scam. No loss occurred. They have notified their bank.
Theft of funds was reported Friday, April 17 at 6:14 p.m. in the 201XX block of County Rd. 117. The reporting party stated an unknown person(s) has been using their EBT card without their permission. This case is under investigation.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, April 13 at 3:19 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, April 13 at 8:17 p.m. in the 90XX block of Trail Haven Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, April 17 at 11:49 a.m. in the 75XX block of County Rd. 116. The Officers assisted the patient. The patient refused medical attention.
Hennepin County Sheriff
Corcoran
On April 13, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a domestic call. Dispatch could not give exact address. Unable to reach reporting party. Nothing found in the area. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On April 19, deputy responded to an address in the 21000 block of Oakdale Drive to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious person call. Reporting party was contacted and advised. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On April 13, deputy responded to an address in the 10000 block of Holloway Farms Road for a parking complaint. Deputy received a complaint of an overweight truck parked at the address. It was determined that the truck was not over the posted 5 ton per axle limit. Driver of dump truck advised of weight restrictions on city road. No other action was taken.
On April 13, deputies responded to an address in the 4000 block of 70th Avenue North for a medical. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased adult male. Detectives and medical examiner were advised. The body was left on scene to be released to a funeral home. No other action was taken.
On April 15, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for a suspicious activity report. The vehicle was gone upon arrival. The area was checked. No other action was taken.
On April 15, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a routine registration check. Upon doing so, deputies received an alert from Washington County Sheriff’s Office and conducted a welfare check on an adult male. Male refused any further assistance. Deputies contacted the issuing agency. Suspected marijuana and pipe were inventoried for destruction. Male was released from the scene. No other action was taken.
On April 17, deputy responded to an address on the 6400 block of Harff Road for a fire. Deputy came upon a grass fire. Deputy called for the fire department to assist extinguishing the fire and stood by for assistance until fire was under control. Deputy cleared scene after fire was under control. No other action was taken.
On April 17, deputies responded to an address in the 7600 block of 84th Avenue for a noise complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the area of 84th Avenue and Woodland Trail for the complaint of dirt bikes operating after Greenfield Ordinance hours. Deputies spoke to the reporting party by phone. Deputies responded to the area and located four dirt bikes. When deputies approached, they took off into the fields and trees around the area. Deputies were unable to locate or make contact with the dirt bikes. Deputies stayed in the area for a short period of time to deter the activity. No other action was taken.
On April 18, deputy responded to an address in the 6400 block of Sunset Trail for an alarm. Deputy spoke with neighbor who had spoken with homeowner who was out of town. Deputy checked all exterior doors and windows. House was locked up and appeared secure. No other action was taken.
On April 18, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of 84th Avenue for a noise complaint. Deputy dispatched a call on a complaint from an anonymous caller about neighbors riding off road motorcycles in violation of city ordinance time restrictions. Deputy saw people riding motorcycles at reported location. Motorcycles went into the woods upon deputy’s arrival, deputy did not see them again. Deputy could not identify who was riding the motorcycles. Deputy spoke with caller and advised them to call the city attorney. No other action was taken.
On April 18, deputy responded to an address in the 8100 block of Vernon Street for a traffic complaint. Deputy dispatched to a complaint of trucks traveling on a road that they may be too heavy for. Deputy spoke with caller who stated that there is a 5 ton per axle limit on road and he was “sure” some were overweight. Deputy explained to caller that deputy would have no way to verify the weight of vehicles and that he should call State Patrol. Caller stated he would call State Patrol. No other action was taken.
On April 18, deputy responded to the Lake Sarah Boat Access for a complaint about dead fish being dumped on the side of the road. Deputy arrived on scene and discovered numerous deceased fish on the side of the road in front of a residence on Genaker Way. Deputy called Greenfield City Works and left a message as to the location of the deceased fish so that they could be picked up. No other action was taken.
On April 18, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of 84th Avenue for a neighbor complaint. Deputy responded to a complaint of motor bikes being driven in the area. Deputy spoke to reporting parties. Large group was spoken to about the expectations and city ordinances. Reporting parties contacted with results. No other action was taken.
On April 19, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of 84th Avenue North for a disturbance. Deputy observed OHV’s being ridden on private property in violation of no riding OHV’s on Sundays. Deputy approached the residence and several dirt bikes took off from the scene. Deputy cleared the scene after property owner was issued a citation for allowing dirt bikes to be ridden on the property on a restricted day of the week. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On April 19, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy spoke with the reporting party. Perimeter of business checked. Cleared scene. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On April 16, deputy responded to an address in the 10000 block of Settlers Lane for a medical. Deputy received information of a medical. Deputy requested Hanover Fire and North Memorial Paramedics to respond. Clear. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On April 14, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a littering complaint. A resident reported to their apartment management company that a male was dumping construction waste in the apartment’s garbage container. The suspect was a sub-contractor for the management company who didn’t want him charged. No other action was taken.
On April 16, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check. Deputy attempted multiple times to contact male and left a voicemail with no return phone call. Clear. No other action was taken.
On April 17, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check. Deputies checked the address and learned that the mother had moved from the area. Deputies called caller back and gave him this information. No other action was taken.
On April 17, deputies responded to the Rockford Elementary School for an alarm. Deputies arrived and were met by the school custodian who unlocked the door and let deputies into the building. The alarm panel did not indicate that there was a problem. The building was checked, and everything was secure. No other action was taken.
On April 19, deputy responded to Rockford High School for an intrusion alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and was checking doors and windows. Deputy cleared call after being told to cancel by alarm company. No other action was taken.
On April 19, deputy responded to an address in the 8100 block of Bridge Street to check on a fire burning in the yard of a residence that was creating a lot of smoke. Deputy spoke with homeowner where the fire was. Deputy spoke with caller and informed him that the fire was legal and explained why there may have been excess smoke. No other action was taken.
Rogers Police
Monday, April 13
Officer spoke to a resident over the phone regarding two separate suspicious incidents near their home in the 21800 block of Industrial Court that occurred on consecutive days at the same time of day. The complainant stated her teenage daughters noticed a vehicle slow down and pull to the side of the road each day they left the house. Both incidents had different vehicles involved as the complaint was curious if there had been any similar complaints recently. No plates were obtained on the vehicles.
Tuesday, April 14
Officer took a female juvenile runaway report where juvenile left with her girlfriend’s mother without permission to Wisconsin. This is the second time the juvenile fled with girlfriend to Wisconsin. Officer completed juvenile runaway form and mother signed. Local Eau Claire officers checked address female was supposed to be at with no success.
Wednesday, April 15
CSO and officers responded to the reports of two cows wandering near Autumn Way and Red Leaf. Owner had simultaneously called in to report some of his cows were missing. Owner was contacted and came with a trailer to pick up his cows.
Thursday, April 16
Officer responded to 22400 block of Industrial Blvd. for a property damage accident. Officer spoke to a driver who stated he accidentally hit the fence when he was picking up a vehicle from the tow yard. The fence was knocked over and broken in a couple of different places. The fence belongs to the business next door. Officer spoke to the fence owner. Officer provided a crash exchange form to driver. State Patrol was requested to respond to the scene for the CVI portion.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic at an apartment complex on Commerce Blvd. Officers made contact at the apartment with two children who were home alone. The children stated that they had been arguing and fighting earlier. Officers spoke to the children about being respectful to each other and respecting those that live in the apartments around them. Officers advised the children to behave until their father returned home from work. Officers contacted the father by telephone and advised him of the incident.
Officers were dispatched for a theft report at a business located in the 21100 block of 134th Ave. Officers attempted to call the reporting party multiple times but were unable to contact him. Officers called the business and were informed that the reporting party was waiting in the lobby. Officers directed the employee to notify the reporting party to call the police department. Officers did not receive a call from the reporting party. Officers called the business back and spoke with an employee. The employee stated that the reporting party had left but that he had been directed to call the Police Department. Officers learned from the employee that the reporting party wanted to make a theft report for an E-Cigarette. No further action was taken and officers were unable to contact the reporting party.
Saturday, April 16
Officers were dispatched to a phone call of a concerned resident on the 13400 block of Big Sandy Lake Court. Officers called the resident who stated he saw a group of people walking with flashlights behind his residence near an abandoned house. He was concerned of possible vandalism. Officers were able to locate the group of kids and spoke with the mother. Officers advised the mother that the area is private property and to not return. Officers checked on abandoned house, no vandalism occurred to the building.
St. Michael Fire
Monday, April 13
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 12000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Tuesday, April 14
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4300 block of O’Day Avenue NE on the report of a vehicle fire.
Friday, April 17
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of Janett Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 3600 block of Kahler Drive NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Saturday, April 18
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a CO2 alarm.
West Hennepin Public Safety
Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated April 17. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, April 11
On the 7300 block of Pioneer Creek Road, resident reported that neighbors were trespassing by riding horses and 4-wheelers on his property. Resident approached the neighbors and asked them to stop. They advised him that they have an easement, and they will continue to use it. Officer advised the neighbors to cease using the trail, unless they can provide proof of the easement.
Vehicle crash at County Road 11/Townline Road. Vehicle number one was eastbound on County Road 11. The driver had stopped the vehicle and was waiting to turn north on Townline Road. Vehicle number two collided with the rear of vehicle number one. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had light to moderate damage, and both were driven from the scene. Driver of vehicle number two was cited for failure to drive with due care.
On the 1200 block of Town Line Road, property owner had a small fire at the edge of his yard, and he and his wife were sitting next to it. Wind came up suddenly, and the fire grew out of control within a few seconds. A neighbor saw the fire from his house, called 911 and helped to knock down the fire. Maple Plain Fire Department extinguished the fire and worked to ensure that it didn’t start up again. Officer noted that the size of the fire appeared to be within restrictions for a recreational fire, but it was close to dry grass. Owner was warned about taking better precautions and having water on hand for recreational fires. A large area of the owner’s front yard was burned.
Monday, April 13
On the 2800 block of Becker Road, LifeLock notified a victim that a collection notice was attached to her name. Victim’s Social Security number was used fraudulently in a transaction with Verizon Wireless in the approximate amount of $3,500.
