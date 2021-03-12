The Corcoran City Council, on Thursday, Feb. 25, was poised to consider requests from Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association pertaining to the proposed site for a new electric substation at 19835 Larkin Road.
Then Wright-Hennepin requested that the council table the issue to its April 22 meeting. Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl said the extra time would enable W-H to evaluate concerns of nearby residents and the city council about the proposed location. Also W-H would look at other potential substation locations.
At the meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
ELECTRIC SUBSTATION
The current Wright Hennepin substation is located on the southeast corner of Larkin Road and County Road 116. WH expects the substation, built in 1952, to exceed its baseline capability for power distribution by 2023. The small footprint for the site does not allow for expansion.
WH found a potential new site on Larkin Road and County Road 116 at the southwest corner of the Shamrock Golf Course. The 2.26-acre site is located near existing distribution and transmission lines. The proposed substation would ensure reliable electricity for Corcoran residents for years to come, according to WH.
When the proposed location came before the city council on Jan. 28, nearby residents voiced opposition to having an electrical substation near a residential area. The council did not have enough members at the meeting to vote on the proposal. Since then residents have said they are concerned about potential harm to health of residents living near the power lines and also damage to property values. Residents suggested locations in a light industrial zoning district.
At the Feb. 25 meeting, the city council discussed the issue in detail with Planning Consultant Lindahl and then tabled the item to the April 22 meeting.
CONCEPT FOR SELF-STORAGE UNITS
Continuing with planning business, the city council looked over a concept plan for a self-storage facility at 22400 Highway 55. City councilors gave feedback to developer Craig Scherber. He will use the information to help him decide whether or not to pursue city approvals for the project.
City Planning Consultant Lindahl spelled out details of the proposal. Five storage buildings would sit on a five-acre site that is guided as a light industrial land use in Corcoran’s Comprehensive Plan. The land is zoned as Urban Reserve. The property is located in the Metropolitan Urban Service Area and is in stage 2030 – 2035 of the sanitary sewer plan.
Scherber would need to apply for rezoning of the property to Light Industrial, Lindahl said. The rezoning would be consistent with the future land use. However, the zoning ordinance allows new development in the district “only when a full range of municipal services and facilities are available to serve the area.” Because municipal services are not available to the site, Scherber would need a variance to allow development.
City councilors asked about sewer and water for the 35 storage units. Lindahl said only heat and electricity would be needed because no office space is planned.
Also councilors voiced concerns about the amount of traffic, lack of bathroom facilities and no provision for suppressing fires in commercial buildings. Lindahl said current building codes do not require fire suppression for all buildings.
The property has access to Highway 55 via a private drive through two properties to the south before connecting with Highway 55. Part of the private drive is in Medina. That means both Corcoran and Medina would need to participate in the approval process, if Scherber decides to move forward with his project, Lindahl said.
COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS
Turning to the subject of city commission appointments, the city council re-appointed Meredith Wu to the Planning Commission for a term expiring Feb. 29, 2024.
Jeff Dickman’s term on the Planning Commission expired at the end of February. He did not apply for a repeat term. Corcoran is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy. Members of city commissions are volunteer Corcoran residents.
The council re-appointed Val Nybo and Judy Strehler to the Parks and Trails Commission for terms expiring Feb. 29, 2024.
OTHER
The city council also:
DENIED Nate Kariniemi’s request for a variance that would have allowed a reduced front yard setback for property at 20795 Larkin Road. He proposed to construct a single-family home on an existing 5.2-acre lot.
APPROVED an interim use permit that enables Kevin Henn to construct an accessory dwelling in a new detached garage at 6330 Snyder Road. He intends to use the dwelling as the primary residence for his parents for the next 10 to 15 years.
APPROVED the preliminary and final plats for Hunters Place Second Addition at 10110 County Road 116. The subdivision creates a 3.25-acre site for a new Corcoran city well and related facilities, along with a 9.88-acre site for the Lother home and accessory buildings.
APPROVED Kevin Anderson’s request for a final plat to create three lots and one outlot from two existing lots at 23825 Tessmer Road and 10005 County Road 19. The lots total 76.9 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.