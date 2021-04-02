On March 25, Latrell Shantez Cole, 28, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on Wright County warrants for violation of an order for protection and malicious punishment of a child.
On March 26, Joseph Donald Post, 30 of Corcoran, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 26, Renee Judith Stine, 59, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of third degree DWI.
On March 27, Tyler William Stier, 33, no permanent address, was arrested in Rockford on Scott County warrants for violations of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On March 27, Roger Melvin Westphal, 64, of St. Michael, was arrested in Hanover on a Dakota County warrant for no proof of insurance.
There were 20 property damage accidents, five personal injury accidents, one hit and run accidents and eight car/deer accidents. There were 10 arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, three school bus stop arm violations and 95 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
