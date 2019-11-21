The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Nov. 14, crafted with Westside Tire the beginnings of a solution for the business’s outdoor storage and parking problems.
Here are highlights of a lengthy discussion.
Numerous loyal Westside Tire customers showed up to support the company in its dispute with the city. The crowd packed the council chambers and reception area of City Hall. A number of audience members demanded a solution to the dispute that night.
Westside Tire’ is located at 19925 75th Ave. N. The Westside property is divided by 75th Ave., and this has created parking and outside storage problems.
Director of Administrative Services Jessica Beise the City Council in 1988 approved a conditional use permit allowing Westside to construct an 8,000 square foot principal structure with no outside storage. Westside Tire has grown and constructed several new additions since then. Each time, the city did not allow outside storage.
Along with the Corcoran Bottle Shop, Westside Tire is zoned as neighborhood commercial. The Westside Tire Property on the south side of 75th is zoned as light industrial. Outside storage is not allowed in Commercial zoning, but is allowed in Light Industrial zoning.
Corcoran has attempted to negotiate solutions to outdoor storage and parking shortage with Westside since 2003, Beise said. In 2019 the city sent a letter to current owner, Shawn Leuer, with potential solutions. They included constructing a new addition in which to store materials and taking out an interim use permit for joint parking with neighboring businesses.
At the City Council meeting, city staff recommended a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning that would change land use of the property north of 75th from commercial to industrial.
Staff also recommended a site plan/conditional use permit to allow outside storage in the rear yard of the north property, a variance to allow screened outdoor storage on gravel on the north property and perhaps a side yard drive aisle variance and impervious surface area variance. No storage or parking of vehicles on the north property would be permitted except for temporary staging of oversize vehicles.
LEUER SPEAKS UP
Owner Leuer said Westside has been a loyal supporter of the city since 1988, and he has served as a volunteer firefighter.
Leuer read a letter he had sent to the city. In the letter he requested outside storage with screened fencing on the north side of the building on the north property – without putting up a structure for inside storage. He also requested an ordinance amendment to allow outdoor storage as a principal use in the light industrial district for the north property, along with parking on the south side of the building on the north property.
He added that he has a private agreement with the Corcoran Bottle Shop for Westside parking in the Bottle Shop lot.
Leuer asked for the city’s and the community’s help to solve issues. City staff can’t make changes “but you five can,” he said to the City Council.
He said he needed a resolution to the problem that evening. The situation has been bothering him since Aug. 5. His livelihood is threatened, because he needs to sign long-term contracts. He doesn’t know what he can commit to.
The entire audience gave him a standing ovation.
AUDIENCE STEPS TO PLATE
Eleven audience members spoke in support of Westside Tire. A couple of them were employees. No one shared any complaints.
Some speakers urged the City Council to work with the Leuers to find a solution. Other speakers shared stories about how Westside employees showed that they care about their customers and went out of their way to save them money. A couple of audience members talked about Westside’s support of the community, including the Lions’ scholarship program and the police K-9 program.
David Foy said he has lived in Corcoran for 32 years. “This is a good neighbor, not some guy who stores a dozen snowmobiles in his front yard,” he said. He doesn’t worry about sending his family to Westside because he knows they won’t be ‘ripped off.’”
Rick Dzurick said people at Westside “know what to do” and “will bend over backwards for you.” For example, a Westside employee on the way home from work stopped on Highway 116 to help a driver with a flat tire. Another time, Westside helped a hospice worker replace bald tires with two mismatched tires costing $25.
Terri Bevins, owner of the Corcoran Bottle Shop, said people from all over the metro area patronize Westside Tire. She knows because they tell her when they shop at her store.
CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSION
Mayor Ron Thomas said the city has received complaints from businesses in the area about semi-trucks parking on the road. Major issues, including outdoor storage, are involved and “they can’t be resolved tonight.”
“Everyone up here feels the same as you,” he said. “These things aren’t easy for us.” He has done business with Westside Tire for years. He wanted the shared parking agreement with the Bottle Shop to be formalized.
City Councilor Jon Bottema said his son drove on a flat tire until his car’s axel broke. Westside found a used axel and saved him $400.
“We can’t enforce our laws based upon how much we like someone,” he said. “Today is the first day we (the City Council) can talk about this.” City Councilors couldn’t talk about the issue amongst themselves outside of a public meeting because they would violate the open meeting law.
City Councilor Mike Keefe said his biggest concern is safety. Vehicles are double parked on 75th Avenue. The road becomes very congested, and pedestrians are crossing the street to get to parked vehicles.
“We want to work with you,” he said. “We don’t want to make you go away.”
“Thank you all for coming,” said City Councilor Brian Dejewski. “We all up here are part of the community. It’s not you against us.” The city has to respond to complaints and be aware of precedents that might be set. And “we all want to work with you.”
Mayor Thomas suggested a solution that included a fenced in storage area north of the Westside building, parking on the property south of 75th Avenue and a formal shared parking agreement with the Bottle Shop. “We have to run the solution by staff so that we can see the consequences,” he said.
Leuer said, “I’m in limbo. Your letter sounded like you wanted me out of Corcoran.” He thought fenced in storage on the north side of his building was “a great idea.” He had ruled this out because of green space regulations and the possibility that he would need to install sprinklers in his building.
Mayor Thomas said he was willing to sit down with Leuer to craft a plan and bring it back to the City Council as soon as possible.
Resulting applications would come before the Planning Commission and council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.