Tom Anderson, a 28-year resident of Corcoran, is Corcoran’s newest City Council member.
The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Jan. 23, appointed him on a 3 to 1 vote to succeed Mike Keefe. Keefe had resigned from his council seat on Dec. 31, effective immediately, in order to spend more time with his family. City Councilor Brian Dejewski cast the no vote. He wanted Anderson to continue as chair of the Parks and Trails Commission.
Immediately after his appointment, Anderson took his oath of office from City Clerk Jessica Beise. Then the City Council appointed him to serve as council liaison to the Parks and Trails Commission. So he still will put to use his 19 years worth of experience with that body. His term on the commission expires in 2022, so Corcoran has a decision to make on his vacant seat.
In 2001, Anderson saw an article in the Crow River News asking for volunteers for Corcoran’s new Natural Resources Committee. He signed up and that committee became the Parks and Trails Commission. He has been a member since then, chairing the commission since 2015. During his tenure, Corcoran purchased park land from the Rockford School District, and the commission has been involved with plans for the park. The land is adjacent to Corcoran City Park.
Anderson made an unsuccessful bid for a City Council seat in the 2016 election. In his statement for the Crow River News Voters Guide, he said, “Shortly after I married my wife, Hazel Lutz, in June 1992 we started looking for a new home. We wanted space to garden and a home away from the freeway noise. It took all summer to find our house on Rush Creek Drive, but it was worth the wait. I love living with the good people of Corcoran among the wetlands, farm fields and pastures.”
COUNCIL HONORS MIKE KEEFE
At the beginning of the meeting, the City Council passed a resolution honoring Mike Keefe, who sat in the audience next to Anderson.
Keefe was elected to a four-year term on City Council in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Anderson will fill his seat until results are available from a Special Election on Nov. 3. The winner of the Special Election will take over the seat immediately. In the Nov. 3 election the seats of Mayor Ron Thomas and City Councilors Brian Dejewski and Jon Bottema also will be on the ballot.
Mayor Thomas read the resolution honoring Keefe and then said Keefe had his “heartfelt thanks.” “You did a good job.”
City Councilor Bottema said Keefe “cares so much about the city and what people think.” He cared how the city’s decisions impacted people.
Keefe said thank-you to the community “for allowing me to serve.”
The resolution honoring Keefe mentioned a number of events that happened during his five years on the City Council. Corcoran extended sewer and water infrastructure, including the downtown utility and street project. The City Council reviewed and approved several development proposals, updated the southeast district design guidelines and adopted the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Corcoran also achieved an upgrade in its bond rating, purchased park land from the Rockford School District and established a new park.
Keefe said in the Crow River News Voters Guide for the 2018 election, “My motivation for being on the Corcoran City Council is simple. I want to be an active member of my community to serve and do my part to give back. My views are generally very practical in nature with the understanding that we have a community undergoing a tremendous amount of change. I see our largest challenges being those that revolve around how to maintain our rural character while adapting to the ever-growing suburban sprawl.”
