The city of Corcoran is seeking applications from residents who would be willing to fill a vacancy on the City Council for 10 months, until voters in a Nov. 3 Special Election can select someone to take the seat. Application deadline is noon, Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The quest for this fifth member of the City Council follows the resignation of City Councilor Mike Keefe. He informed City Administrator Brad Martens in a Dec. 31 e-mail that his resignation is effective immediately.
Keefe said in the letter, “It has been five wonderful years serving my city. In that time I have enjoyed many new friendships and being part of a growing community. This decision has not been easy to make, but I feel it is in the best interest of me and my family.”
Applicants for the 10-month stint on the City Council can get information and an application form by contacting Administrative Services Director Jessica Beise at jbeise@ci.corcoran.mn.us or 763-400-7029.
The Corcoran City Council accepted Keefe’s resignation at its Thursday, Jan. 9 meeting, declared his seat vacant and called for the Nov. 3 Special Election. City Councilors said they need a fifth council member soon to break tie votes on issues and to vote on issues where a super majority is needed for a decision.
The council directed city staff to look for applicants for the seat by notifying members of the general public and members of the Planning, Parks and Trails and Charter Commissions. The council will interview applicants before its Feb. 13 meeting and vote for someone to fill the vacant seat immediately on that night.
