Summerfest, originally planned for Aug. 9, has been canceled. The event is a major fund raising event to support Burschville School, a historic one-room school in Corcoran.
“It was a hard decision, but the officers decided unanimously to cancel our yearly fund-raising event, called Summerfest,” said Bonnie Maue, president of the North Hennepin Pioneer Society. “We are informing, members, friends, family, alumni, and guests about our decision. It was not an easy decision, but the odds are just not in our favor to hold the event this summer.”
She said, “Our records show that we have been sponsoring this event since 1994, when the School turned 100 years old. Rain and a fallen tree did not stop us in 2016. We just moved Summerfest to Danny and Betty Lange’s home.
“The coronavirus is another story. We have too many precious members we want to keep healthy and well, through this time.”
She concluded, “We will come back in 2021 with all the enthusiasm and lively music we can drum up.”
For information on how to support Burschville School, contact Maue at 763-639-1438.
