Corcoran
On Feb. 12, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and 109th to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy provided additional lights and officer presence while Corcoran Police conducted field sobriety tests on driver. Corcoran Police arrested driver for DWI. Deputy stayed with vehicle until tow arrived.
Greenfield
On Feb. 8, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street to assist with the removal of a vehicle from the ditch. Burda’s Towing pulled vehicle from the ditch. No injuries were reported.
On Feb. 8, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a report of damage to a mailbox. A vehicle destroyed mailbox and its post overnight. Card and case number were given to owner.
On Feb. 9, deputy responded to the 6000 block of Elmwood Drive for a medical call. Medics transported patient to North Memorial Hospital.
On Feb. 10, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Kurt Street for a domestic dispute report. Deputies identified and spoke with both parties. Female did not want to press charges at the time but wanted male to stay away from her. Male was directed to leave the female alone and stay in his half of the house. Deputies left after the parties were separated.
On Feb. 10, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Kurt Street for a return call for a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and found the male trying to open victim’s bedroom door. Male was taken into custody for Domestic Assault Fear. Male was transported and booked into jail. Report sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On Feb. 12, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a report of a single car rollover with injuries. Single occupant female driver was complaining of pain, and an ambulance was called. Driver was transported to North Memorial Robbinsdale by ambulance. Burda’s Towing towed vehicle to Rogers lot.
On Feb. 13, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a medical call. Patient was checked by paramedics and not transported.
On Feb. 16, deputy responded to the 7000 block of 71st Avenue for a report of a garage fire. Deputies arrived on scene and located all three residents. Deputies conducted a secondary search of residence and secured it. Deputies assisted Fire Department with scene safety.
On Feb. 17, deputy responded to the 6000 block of Basswood Lane for a domestic dispute involving father and son. The father and adult son were separated. Deputy stayed on scene until the son left the residence.
On Feb. 17, deputy responded to the 6000 block of 73rd Lane for a report of a suspicious person knocking on door at residence. Deputy was advised that the person had left in a vehicle. Deputy checked the area while contacting reporting party, who said bags were left on the doorstep. Deputy responded to noted address and inspected the two bags from “Lucky 13’s” with warm food inside. Deputy contacted Lucky 13’s in Plymouth and advised food was delivered mistakenly to wrong address.
On Feb. 19, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Mark Street for an alarm called in by alarm company. Deputies arrived on-scene as Rockford Fire was checking the perimeter of residence. Deputies attempted to contact homeowner. Home appeared vacant. No smoke or fire was detected.
On Feb. 19, deputy responded to the 6000 block of Tamarack Street for a property damage accident involving a vehicle and snowmobile. Crash Exchange forms and Minnesota Crash State Accident Report were completed.
On Feb. 19, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for an accident with injuries. Deputies arrived at a four-car accident blocking Highway 55. One male was transported by ambulance, and three vehicles were towed.
On Feb. 21, deputy responded to the 9000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a car versus deer accident. Reporting party stated she was traveling westbound on Rebecca Park Trail when her vehicle struck a deer.
Hanover
On Feb. 9, deputy responded to the 10600 block of Rosedale Avenue for a medical call. Deputy provided officer presence and gathered information. North Ambulance transported patient.
On Feb. 21, deputy responded to the 29000 block of 109th Avenue for a car versus deer accident. Reporting party stated he was eastbound on 109thAvenue when his vehicle struck a deer. Deputy took photographs of the vehicle.
Rockford
On Feb. 8, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. North Ambulance arrived, and patient agreed to be transported to Buffalo Hospital.
On Feb. 10, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Adult female was placed on hold at the request of North Ambulance. She was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. Patient was warned verbally on an active Wright County warrant for a misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order.
On Feb. 12, deputies responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a report of missing property. A female reported that she her lost Apple watch at the Kwik Trip in Rockford. Deputies spoke to her and located the watch using the Lost Apple iPhone App. Deputies contacted a male at a residence in the 4000 block of Maple Street in Rockford. He stated that he found the watch in the Kwik Trip parking lot. Deputies retrieved the watch and returned it to reporting party.
On Feb. 12, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of loud music coming from an apartment unit. Deputies located the loud music coming from apartment. Tenants were advised to turn the music down.
On Feb. 15, deputy responded to the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a report of a vulnerable adult. Deputy took a phone call report in regard to a vulnerable adult. Deputy obtained preliminary information. Deputy cleared the phone call with report after stopping by to check on adult female. She was not home. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Feb. 20, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check. Deputy was dispatched for a female found lying in snow bank behind the business. Deputy arrived and located the female lying on floor in the business. She appeared to be very intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was placed on a hold and transported by North Memorial EMS.
