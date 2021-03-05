Corcoran
On Feb. 24, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a report of an unwanted person at a residence. Deputy self-assigned to call for Corcoran Police. Deputy provided additional officer presence at the scene. Deputy cleared when scene was secured, and all issues were dealt with.
On Feb. 25, deputy responded to the intersection of Trail Haven Road and County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police on an animal complaint. Deputy self-assigned on a report of an unattended horse running on County Road 10. Deputy arrived on scene and saw a horse, matching the description of the horse in the call, cavorting on the other side of a fence from a secured group of horses. Property owner at this location stated that it was a horse belonging to neighbors from down the road. Owners of the horse arrived and stated that they would secure the horse.
On Feb. 26, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 30 to assist Medina Police with stopping a suspect in a domestic assault in Corcoran.
On Feb. 26, deputy responded to a business in the 20000 block of County Road 10 for a report of a property damage hit and run accident. Parties on scene did not see the hit and run. The accident was called in by passerby who witnessed the hit and run and was no longer on scene. Deputy located the owner of the parked vehicle that was struck in the parking lot and gathered information for Corcoran Police. Deputy checked the area in attempt to locate the suspect vehicle. It was not located.
Greenfield
On Feb. 24, deputy responded to the 6000 block of Belle Street for a medical call. Adult female patient was cooperative and agreed to go with North EMS for evaluation.
On Feb. 28, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a report of a fifth wheel camper with two smashed in windows. Deputy took report via phone. Deputy later stopped by to take photos of damage.
Hanover
On Feb. 22, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Prairie Lane for report of a hit deer still alive in a lane of traffic. Who had hit the deer was unknown. A passerby had reported the accident. Deputy located a dead deer that was partially in a lane of traffic. Deputy moved the deer off the roadway and on to the shoulder. Deputy notified county maintenance to have it picked up.
On Feb. 25, deputy responded to the 11000 block of Whitetail Drive to assist Shakopee Police Department with an attempt to locate. Deputy spoke with homeowner about previous homeowner and trailer owner. Information was passed along to Shakopee Police.
On Feb. 26, deputy responded to the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical call. Deputy received information on the patient. Fire department checked vitals. Deputy cleared when North arrived and switched to their oxygen tank. Patient was transported to North Memorial Hospital Maple Grove.
Rockford
On Feb. 23, deputies responded the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Adult female called to request an ambulance for a ride to the hospital. Rockford Fire Department arrived to provide patient care until paramedics arrived.
On Feb. 23, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of a physical domestic dispute. Both parties reported 911 interference and physical injuries. The parties requested an ambulance but were seen by paramedics and declined medical attention. The male party left for the evening.
On Feb. 23, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a harassment report from an adult female. Deputies took pictures of injuries.
On Feb. 24, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Ambulance transported adult female to hospital. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 26, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Fire department was on scene with patient upon deputy’s arrival. Deputy cleared when North Memorial arrived for transport.
Rogers
On Feb. 22, deputy responded to the intersection of Main Street and Interstate 94 for a warrant arrest. Deputy met Elk River officer in Rogers. Deputy took custody.
