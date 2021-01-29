Corcoran
On Jan. 13, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on an unwanted person. Officer and deputy advised an adult female was refusing to leave a residence and was arguing with the homeowner. Deputy provided officer presence while officer made contact with female. Female left without issue and went to another residence. No other action was taken.
Dayton
On Jan. 12, deputies responded to an address in the 16000 block of Dayton Avenue to assist Dayton Police with a medical. Deputies arrived and assisted getting patient loaded into ambulance. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Jan. 16, deputy responded to a business in the 5000 block of Nielsen Circle for a medical. Adult male transported to local hospital via ambulance. Fire and EMS on scene. No assistance was required. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Jan. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 28000 block of 109th Avenue for a report of a hit deer. Deputy responded to area and contacted the reporting party for an updated location. RP witnessed vehicle striking deer, no vehicle or driver info for motorist who struck deer, both vehicles no longer on scene upon deputy’s arrival. Public works notified for removal. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 14, deputies responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Crow Hassan Park for a report of a deer that was hit by a car. Deputies arrived and located two deer on the shoulder of the road. Deputies issued a car/deer permit to the reporting party for possession of the deer. The reporting party’s vehicle was not the striking vehicle. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical. Adult female transported to local hospital via ambulance. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Jan. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Deputy arrived on scene and gathered information for paramedics. Deputy provided officer presence for paramedics. Adult female transported for further evaluation. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Jan. 15, deputies responded to an address in the 21900 block of 138th Avenue to assist Rogers Police with a perimeter on a residential burglary. Deputies took up perimeter positions on 141st and Mallard Road and Brockton Lane and Harmony Avenue. Deputies assisted with the identification and transportation of two males that were arrested. Deputies transported the males to Rogers Police Department. No other action was taken.
