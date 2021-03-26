Corcoran
On March 16, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious activity. Officers were dispatched to the noted location to two parties possibly were going to attempt to break-in to a residence. Upon arrival, officers checked residence and did not locate anyone or anything suspicious. No other action was taken.
On March 19, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a disturbance call. Adult female was outside yelling in the street with no shoes on. North Paramedics responded. Female was transported to North Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Clear with an assist. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On March 17, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a two vehicle property damage rear end crash. No injuries to either driver. One vehicle sustained substantial damage and was towed. Garbage truck sustained minor damage and was drivable. State Patrol CVI was notified and issued a waiver. No other action was taken.
On March 21, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Cavanaugh Green for an alarm covering garage door entrance. Deputy located a male in the back yard. Verified with the homeowner that he was supposed to be there. Male was identified. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On March 19, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of 106th Avenue for an oven fire in a residence. Fire was extinguished prior to deputy arrival. Occupants of the house declined medical attention and no extensive damage reported. Clear. No other action was taken.
On March 20, deputies responded to an address in the 30100 block of 107th Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch aired information that the reporting party had called and then said no police response was needed. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke to the occupants. They stated they have had verbal arguments throughout the day. The parties agreed to stay in separate areas of the residence and reported they are moving out of the residence. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On March 21, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a property damage accident. One vehicle rear ended another vehicle. There were no injuries and both vehicles were able to be driven away. Both drivers were given a case number. A Minnesota State Accident Report was completed. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On March 15, deputy responded to a business in the 21100 block of 134th Avenue N. to assist Rogers Police on a domestic. Deputy arrived on scene as suspect was being arrested and placed into the back of squad car. Deputy cleared with no law enforcement action taken. No other action was taken.
On March 19, deputy responded to a business in the 13000 block of Oakwood Drive to assist Rogers Police on a welfare check of an adult female. Deputy found the person of interest associated with the welfare check and conducted a traffic stop. Deputy confirmed the person needing the welfare check was okay. Deputy cleared after Rogers Police took over the scene. No other action was taken.
