Corcoran
On March 2, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle in the ditch. School bus was in the ditch on County Road 30. Deputy assisted with traffic control.
On March 2, deputy responded to a business in the 20000 block of Larkin Road to assist Corcoran Police with a felony warrant arrest of adult female at storage unit. Deputy detained adult male while Corcoran Officer arrested adult female. Adult male was released.
On March 3, deputy responded to the 21400 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Upon deputy’s arrival, adult female was found to be deceased. Crime Lab took photos, and the Medical Examiner transported the body.
On March 7, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with stop of a non-compliant subject. Deputy overheard on radio that Corcoran Police had an individual at Taser point. Deputy cleared traffic stop and went en route to assist Corcoran Police. Adult male was taken into custody prior to deputy arrival.
On March 7, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Adult female was alert when officers arrived and declined medical attention.
Greenfield
On March 1, deputy responded to the 6500 block of Hidden Lane for a domestic dispute report. Adult female was at residence, and adult male was at work, in regards to altercation on Feb. 28. Adult male came home from work to grab some personal items and then went to his mother’s house to stay.
On March 1, deputy responded to the 5600 block of Town Hall Drive for a theft report. Adult male reported that a 12-gauge shotgun has been missing for 5 to 15 years. He wanted to make a report with the serial number.
On March 4, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Kurt Street for a report of a vehicle that hit a mailbox and got stuck in the ditch. Deputies searched the area but could not find the driver. The registered owner’s valid Minnesota Driver’s License was inside the vehicle, along with the keys to the vehicle. Vehicle was impounded by Burda’s Towing.
On March 5, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a traffic complaint. Deputy located vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail. Deputy observed the vehicle failing to stay in its own lane. Deputy identified adult male driver via Division of Vehicle Services. He was lost and trying to get home. Field sobriety tests were performed on the driver. Driver agreed to leave the vehicle parked along shoulder, and contacted his mother for a ride home. Deputy cleared when mother arrived.
Rockford
On March 2, deputies responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a possible gas leak. Prior to arrival, deputy spoke to the reporting party via phone and advised them to exit the business, if they were feeling ill. Upon arrival of deputy, both employees stated that they did not need medical attention. Rockford Fire Department checked the business and did not locate any gas leaks.
On March 2, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Sterling Drive for a domestic dispute. Husband had not lived at residence since September 2020. He showed up and looked for his green card. Unable to locate card, he blamed wife and verbally threatened her. Husband left residence.
On March 5, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a property damage accident. Deputy determined accident to be property damage only and issued crash exchange forms to both drivers. Deputy cleared with report.
On March 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Brockton Lane N. to assist Minnesota State Patrol with a rollover accident. Deputy helped close a lane down until the crash was cleared.
Rogers
On March 5, deputy responded to the 13000 block of Main Street to assist Rogers Police in identifying a male. Deputy responded to a request by Rogers Police for an Integrated Biometrics Identification System(IBIS). IBIS was not able to identify the adult male.
On March 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Main to assist Rogers Police with a possible domestic assault. Deputy stopped vehicle in relation to the call and detained a male.
