Corcoran
On March 8, deputy responded to the 10200 block of Jeffrey Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious activity report. Neighbor called and stated that a vehicle was parked in the driveway of house where residents are out of town. Flashlights were shining in the yard. Deputy and officer found an open garage service door. Deputy and officers checked the house and the area around the house. Deputies located a family member cooking maple syrup in rear of property.
On March 9, deputy responded to the 20300 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a welfare check. Officers and deputy located an adult female in a park and were able to talk with her. She was transported to Unity Hospital for evaluation.
On March 9, deputies responded to the 9000 block of Cherry Lane to assist Corcoran Police with report of a possible residential burglary. Deputies assisted with checking the perimeter and residence. Deputies provided officer presence while information was gathered. Adult male was taken into custody for domestic assault.
On March 10, deputies responded to the 23000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police on a medical call. Deputies helped gather medical history for the paramedics.
On March 12, deputy responded to the 22000 block of Horseshoe Trail to assist Corcoran Police with a residential alarm. Deputy assisted in identifying vehicles while Corcoran Police identified subjects. Subjects are allowed to be at residence and will turn off alarm.
On March 13, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted adult female. Reporting party called to have female removed from his trailer. She was asked to leave, and she left without incident.
Greenfield
On March 8, deputies responded to the intersection of Greenfield Road and Woodland Trail for a single vehicle rollover accident. Deputies and officers assisted with stabilizing adult male for paramedics. Deputies gathered information for a report. Male was airlifted to hospital for medical evaluation. Blood draw warrant and state accident report were completed. Crime Lab documented the scene. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On March 11, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a report of a court order violation. Deputy spoke with the reporting party and protected party in this matter. Report was taken. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On March 12, deputy responded to an address in the 6500 block of Elmwood Drive for a theft of mail call. Reporting party said her daughter has had her mail stolen out of the mailbox since June. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On March 13, deputy responded to the 5000 block of Nielsen Circle for a medical call. North paramedics arrived and transported adult male to West Health in Plymouth.
On March 14, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane North to take a report of a theft. Deputy was informed that an unknown male called the store while it was closing on March 13 and convinced staff to make the deposit into an account not owned by the business. Deputy took a report to send to investigations. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Rockford
On March 13, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a complaint of loud music. Deputy spoke to adult male and told him to not crank the music or rev his four-wheeler engine so loud. Neighbors were being disturbed. Male agreed and said he didn’t think it was too loud. He would be more respectful.
