Corcoran
On March 23, deputy responded to Corcoran City Hall to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call in the parking lot. Rogers Fire Department and North Paramedics performed CPR. Adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
On March 27, deputy responded to the intersection of Brockton Lane and County Road 30 for a welfare check. Deputy came upon an adult male walking northbound on County Road 101, south of County Road 30. Deputy determined that male was intoxicated and gave him a ride home.
On March 28, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Trail Haven to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle in the ditch. Driver was suspected of being under the influence. Driver resisted arrest and force was used to perform the arrest.
On March 28, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Deputy assisted until North Memorial Paramedics arrived and transported an adult female.
Greenfield
On March 21, deputy responded to the 6000 block of North Shore Drive for a complaint from the city of Greenfield Public Works that a truck was over weight. Deputy located commercial vehicle and stopped. Drive admitted that truck was over weight, and deputy weighed and inspected the truck. Driver was given written notice of over weight and a written copy of inspection report.
On March 22, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Indian Trail for a call that someone had thrown eggs at a garage. Deputy spoke with homeowner and learned that egging occurred sometime between 7 p.m. March 21 and 3 p.m. on March 22. Nothing was seen or heard. No damage to the property was observed. Homeowner stated he would wash the eggs off with a hose.
On March 25, deputy responded to the 8700 block of Greenfield Road for an alarm. Season Images lawn care service was on site. Area around house was searched and found secured. Adult male, who was from lawn care company onsite, confirmed homeowners’ names. Deputy spoke with homeowner via phone to confirm that lawn care workers were onsite. Alarm was reset.
On March 26, deputies responded to the 4000 block of 71st Lane for a damage to property report. Deputies were dispatched for suspects in vehicles throwing eggs at other vehicles in Greenfield. Deputies drove around area, but did not find the suspect vehicles.
On March 27, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Pioneer Trail for a report of vandalized signs. Deputy located three signs that had been spray painted. A four-way intersection sign located north of Harff Road on Pioneer Trail was spray painted into a swastika. A stop sign located at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Woodland Trail and right curve sign located in the 7900 block of Woodland Trail had been painted in what appeared to be an attempt to represent male genitalia. Deputy photographed the vandalism. Hennepin County Maintenance was notified of the vandalism, and a request to replace the sign vandalized with a swastika was made to have it replaced as soon as possible.
Hanover
On March 27, deputy responded to the 30000 block of 107th Avenue North for a report of an unwanted person. Deputy received information.
On March 27, deputy responded to the 30000 block of 107th Avenue North to take a report of an assault. Deputy and Corcoran Police had been to a call of an unwanted person at the same address shortly prior. Deputy contacted the reporting party, who stated the back window of his vehicle had been broken out and his vehicle had been rammed. Reporting party stated he had also been hit by an involved party’s truck. Wright County, Rogers Police and Maple Grove Police all received separate calls regarding the involved parties at several areas around the metro. Deputies took a report from all three people involved and photographed possible evidence.
Rockford
On March 22, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a driving and narcotics complaint. Deputy advised parties at the residence of the complaints.
On March 25, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputy arrived with fire department. Male patient was transported to the hospital.
On March 27, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Adult female was transported to the hospital.
On March 27, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputies spoke with a female who was responsive and breathing. Fire department and EMS arrived on scene and treated the female. EMS left female at residence after providing medical care.
On March 28, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend over car keys. Car keys were located, and dispute was resolved.
