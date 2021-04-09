Corcoran
On March 30, deputy responded to a business in the 9700 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle in the ditch. Upon deputy’s arrival, officers located a vehicle in the ditch and the owner of the vehicle. Deputy cleared and no further assistance was needed.
On April 2, deputy responded to a business in the 9700 block of County Road 101 for a medical call. Adult male was conscious and breathing upon arrival. EMS assessed male.
Greenfield
On March 29, deputies responded to the 5400 block of Town Hall Drive for a medical call. Dispatch informed deputy that the party was conscious, breathing and alert. Upon deputy’s arrival, Loretto Fire Department was on scene and canceled deputy.
On March 30, deputies responded to the 8500 block of Pioneer Trail for complaint that a dog might be neglected. Deputy cleared with report.
On March 30, deputy responded to the 7100 block of Lee Street for a report that the driver of a vehicle took pictures of the front and rear of a house. Reporting party reported incident an hour after suspicious activity occurred. Reporting party was provided with a case number. Deputy cleared with report.
On April 1, deputies responded to a business in the 6000 block of Dogwood Street for a report of an intoxicated adult male driver in the Holiday Gas station parking lot. Special Deputies notified 1200 units. Deputies stopped vehicle and performed standardized field sobriety tests on the driver. Driver was arrested for DWI and transported to ESD. Driver was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI. Report sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On April 2, deputy responded to the 10300 block of Pioneer Trail for a domestic dispute. Deputies contacted three parties. Parties were separated and in separate houses on the property. Both parties agreed to stay separated for the night.
On April 2, deputies responded to the 7200 block of Pioneer Trail for a lift assist. Deputies assisted elderly male who was on the floor and couldn’t get into bed on his own. Fire Department and North Memorial evaluated him and assisted him to his bed.
On April 2, deputy responded to the 5700 block of Linda Lane North to take a report of court order violation. Deputy obtained preliminary information. Deputy cleared with report and no law enforcement action was taken. Report was forwarded to detectives. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On April 2, deputy responded to the 5600 block of Highway 55 for a tractor fire. Deputy contacted the reporting party/occupant of the tractor. Fire Department was notified that the tractor was on fire, with no occupants. Fire department put out fire.
On April 4, deputy responded to the 9800 block of Rebecca Park Trail for report of a hit deer. Upon deputy’s arrival, driver of the vehicle was okay. Deputy noted damage to the front of the vehicle. Deputy was unable to locate the deer. Deputy completed a state accident form and provided the case number to the driver.
Rockford
On March 29, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a welfare check of adult males. Employees of Kwik Trip had stopped an adult male from stealing from the store. Employees stated another adult male was acting like he was possibly under the influence of narcotics or alcohol. Case number was provided to employees. Deputy cleared after failed attempt to locate vehicle. Vehicle and adult males were located during another welfare check in Medina. Both males were identified and cleared after a warrant check. Trespass notice was issued to adult male who had attempted to steal from Kwik Trip.
On April 2, deputy responded to the 9000 block of County Road 50 to take a report of damage to a vehicle. Deputy called, spoke with reporting party and obtained information. Deputy cleared the call with report, and no law enforcement action taken.
On April 2, deputy responded to the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a physical domestic dispute. Upon deputy arrival, suspect was gone. Deputy obtained initial information from the victim of the assault. Deputy cleared with report after victim was arrested on a confirmed Wright County theft warrant and a probable cause arrest alert was issued for the suspect.
On April 3, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a domestic dispute. Deputy spoke with two parties involved. Deputy determined the parties were both drinking, and neither wanted to press charges against each other. Deputy cleared the scene with no law enforcement action taken and parties agreeing to stay separated.
On April 4, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of loud music lasting for three hours. Deputy heard music coming from the noted location and spoke to the reporting party via phone. Reporting party confirmed that deputy was in front of the right lot number. Deputy contacted the homeowner, who advised deputy that they were having a baby shower. They said they would turn down the karaoke and close the windows.
On April 4, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and Raven Ridge Court for a traffic complaint. Reporting party flagged down deputy at the noted intersection. Reporting party stated that he had observed a vehicle hitting a mailbox in the 6400 block of County Road 10. Deputy stopped vehicle and identified the adult male driver. Deputy noted there was no new damage consistent with hitting a mailbox on the passenger side of the noted vehicle. Deputy went back to the address in the 6400 block of County Road 10 and noted that the mailbox was hit. It was unknown who had hit the mailbox and when.
Rogers
On March 30, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Main Street to assist Rogers Police at scene of a rollover crash. Vehicle was on its side in the ditch along I-94 West with an adult female trapped inside. Deputy assisted with medical care inside the vehicle until medics arrived. Female was extracted by firefighters and taken to hospital by helicopter.
