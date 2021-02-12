Corcoran
On Feb. 2, deputy responded to the Corcoran Police Department for a medical call in the parking lot. Deputy stood by as Corcoran Police handled the call.
On Feb. 4, deputies responded to the 20900 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a personal injury accident involving two snowmobiles. Deputies assisted Corcoran Police by blocking traffic and gathering information. Deputies assisted Crime Lab by providing light while pictures were taken. Deputies cleared when Burda’s Towing arrived to impound both snowmobiles.
On Feb. 7, deputy responded to the 6000 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with a single vehicle rollover accident. Adult male driver was transported via North Memorial ambulance to hospital.
Greenfield
On Feb. 2, deputy responded to the 6000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for complaint of dogs barking in the area for the past two hours. Reporting party was worried about the welfare of the dogs. Deputy located where the dogs lived and spoke to homeowner. He stated that he was on his way home from going to the store. Deputy met the homeowner at the noted location. He stated that the bark collars must have quit working. Dogs were fine.
On Feb. 6, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a report of debris in the roadway. Area was checked, and a burning road flare was found on the roadway. Vehicle tracks going into the ditch area were found. Vehicle was no longer on scene, and the road flare was extinguished.
On Feb. 7, deputy responded to 7000 block of Mark Street for a report of a raccoon in attached garage. Deputy spoke with homeowner. She stated that she observed the raccoon on her front doorstep and watched it go into her garage. Raccoon was located and removed with a broom and shovel from garage.
Hanover
On Feb. 5, deputies responded to the 30100 block of 107th Avenue for a domestic disturbance report involving husband and wife. Deputies spoke to both parties and convinced them to stay in separate parts of the house for the night.
Rockford
On Feb. 5, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Fire department was on scene with patient upon deputy’s arrival. Deputy cleared when North Memorial arrived for transport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.