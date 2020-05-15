Eagle Brook Church is proposing to construct in Corcoran a 70,000-square-foot edifice with a 1,500-seat worship auditorium.
The Corcoran City Council April 23 gave church leaders and architects feedback on a concept plan for the site, which would be in the northwest quadrant of Hackamore Road and County Road 101. Church leadership will use the feedback to determine whether or not to apply for necessary city approvals.
Eagle Brook Church has a temporary location in Wayzata and campuses in Anoka, Blaine, Lakeville, Lino Lakes, Rochester, Spring Lake Park, White Bear Lake and Woodbury. Before COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, a total of 22,000 worshipers attended services at all the locations, and 13,000 watched services on-line, according to the Eagle Brook website.
Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl outlined the Eagle Brook proposal for its west metro area campus. The property is located south of the 11th addition of the Ravinia residential subdivision. Properties to the south and west of the proposed church are in Medina and Maple Grove. The church would be partially surrounded by wetlands.
The single story church structure would house the worship auditorium, a lobby with café, an administrative area for roughly 10 staff and a children’s ministry classroom area. The parking lot would have 858 parking spaces.
Two access points to the parking lot would be from Hackamore Road – one of them entering the lot and one exiting from it. A third access point would be from County Road 101.
Lindahl and City Councilors talked about the importance of screening the parking lot and church from neighbors, as well as planning for traffic impacts on the area. City Councilors asked project designers to preserve the rural feel of the area.
Mayor Ron Thomas said he sees the church campus as a “pretty good fit” for the southeast corner of Corcoran.
City Councilor Brian Dejewski called the project a nice entrance to the city. Neighbors might be happy that a bunch of homes would not be located there.
DIAMOND LAKE REGIONAL TRAIL
Turning to the subject of parks and trails, the City Council heard an update from the Three Rivers Park District about potential routes for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail.
Three Rivers Project Manager Stephen Shurson said the park district is beginning the planning process for a 21-mile long trail corridor that would connect Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata. The 10-foot wide paved multi-use trail corridor would connect areas of high natural resource value, local parks or trails and other regional trails in the Three Rivers Network.
Shurson said Three Rivers intends to have the Diamond Lake Trail be “a destination trail,” that would be park-like and show the beauty of the region. The park district is considering western and eastern routes for the trail and collecting public feedback on the potential routes.
Corcoran City Councilors voiced support for the western route and the trail through the city’s Town Center. City Councilor Jon Bottema said the trail should be “multi-modal,” so it can be used by bikers and snowmobilers as well as hikers.
“As a private citizen, I am super excited about it,” Bottema said. He called the trail “a legacy, one of those things we can leave behind” for future generations.
City Councilor Tom Anderson called the trail planning “a real opportunity. Fifty years from now people will say you guys were smart.”
Planning and construction would take some time, Shurson said. The park district needs to acquire easements through private property and also acquire land to buffer the trail from right of way. Also the park district would work with Hennepin County to plan a grade separation so that trail users could get across Highway 55 safely. And Three Rivers would apply for federal funds.
Shurson said Three Rivers is reaching out to the public about the master plan from May through August. The final route will be selected and the master plan will be produced from September through December. The park district will receive public comment on the master plan in January and February 2021.
REGIONAL SURFACE WATER STUDY
Turning to the subject of water supplies, the City Council heard a report from Public Works Director Kevin Mattson on a study of a future regional water supply system for Corcoran, Dayton, Ramsey and Rogers.
Engineers from Short Elliott Hendrickson, of St. Paul, authored the long range planning study of water supply for an estimated regional population of 230,000. SEH recommended the most cost effective water system 30 to 40 years down the road. A regional water treatment plant in Ramsey would process water from the Mississippi River.
City Councilor Alan Schultz commented that Corcoran’s test well and city water system planning could work in conjunction with a potential regional water supply system. Corcoran’s current efforts would not be “wasted money.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.