The Corcoran City Council and Westside Tire, Tuesday, March 11, hammered out a compromise concept plan that would bring the business into compliance with city codes for outside storage and parking.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
WESTSIDE TIRE
Mayor Tom McKee said he did not want Shawn Leuer, owner of Westside Tire to invest in improvements that would not get city approval. He urged the council and Leuer to agree on a concept that would enable the business to comply with city codes.
City Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl outlined Leuer’s initial proposal. Westside Tire owns properties at 19925 and 19950 – 75thAve. The street runs between the two properties. The north property is zoned neighborhood commercial, and the south property is zoned light industrial.
Westside’s preliminary plat shows customer parking on the north lot. The south lot would feature 32 employee parking stalls on an asphalt surface and an outside storage area on a gravel surface. The northeast corner of the south lot would house a place for trucks to unload their cargo and temporarily store it. This procedure would make the trucks lighter when they are jacked up in the service center on the north lot.
City Councilor Alan Schultz supported the concept as long as the storage area is screened from the streets. The concept alleviates hazards caused by trucks parked along 75thAvenue.
McKee said, “This is the start of something good.” The concept addresses Westside’s two biggest violations of Corcoran’s code – parking and outside storage.
ZONING PROBLEMS
Lindahl warned that Leuer’s requests would set precedents for Corcoran’s zoning code. Leuer asked for an ordinance amendment to allow parking and outside storage on the south lot as a principal use in the Light Industrial district. Other property owners in the district have expressed interest in doing the same thing.
She suggested a zoning ordinance text amendment requiring an interim use permit. In effect the code would apply only to Westside’s south property.
City Administrator Brad Martens said he would inform Leuer about the necessary applications for making the improvements happen.
66th AVEnue/GLEASON PARKWAY IMPROVEMENTS
Turning to the subject of street improvements, the city council accepted plans and specifications for improvements to the 66th Avenue/Gleason Parkway corridor and also authorized staff to solicit bids from prospective contractors. Bids will be opened on April 13.
Public Works Director Kevin Mattson said crews would construct improvements to both streets and utilities. The roadway was one of three connections to the Ravinia residential subdivision, when it got city approvals in 2013 and 2014. Gleason Parkway extends west from County Road 101 through Ravinia and overlaps 66th Avenue. Improvements would serve Ravinia and Tavera, Lennar’s newer residential subdivision to the west.
Engineers estimate total project costs at $3.5 million, paid by developer’s escrow funds, Mattson said. He expected construction to take place from June through October, with Nov. 1 as the substantial completion date.
BOARD OF APPEAL AND EQUALIZATION
During staff reports, the city council learned that the Hennepin County Assessor will hold virtual Open Book meetings for Corcoran property owners from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 29. At these meetings, property owners can begin the official process of questioning market values for their properties. Property taxes payable in 2022 will be based upon market values.
Melissa Potter, principal residential appraiser for Hennepin County, asked property owners to call the phone number on the value notice they received in March to schedule a appointments for those dates. County assessors will research individual situations and address them during the appointments.
Each year the assessor’s office reviews one fifth of properties in Corcoran and updates records, Potter said. This year office personnel viewed properties in north central Corcoran and all agricultural properties. Each year estimated market values are analyzed along with sales data from the market.
Property in Corcoran has a total market value of roughly $1,225,783,100, including $98,448,000 in new construction improvements, she said. The assessor’s office recalculated land and building values for all property types. Value of residential and residential lakeshore properties went up by 3.8%. Agricultural land values increased by 2.9%. Industrial land values went up by 7.8%, and commercial land values went up 8.4%.
OTHER
The city council also:
HEARD annual reports from the Planning and Parks and Trails Commissions.
ADOPTED mission, vision, values and core strategies for Corcoran for 2021.
AUTHORIZED staff to get appraisals for value of properties that would benefit from improvements to City Center Drive and 79th Place. Appraisal values will be used for setting special assessments.
