Zeke, Corcoran’s K-9 officer, this past winter tracked down a woman who had been outside in minus 30-degree weather and saved her life.
Zeke’s human partner, Officer Cody Vojacek told this story during his update on the K-9 program at the Thursday, Nov. 14, Corcoran City Council meeting. At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
K-9 PROGRAM
Vojacek said the Corcoran community raised $40,000 to fund the purchase and training of a K-9 officer, obtain necessary equipment, and sustain the life of the K-9 unit. Zeke, a two-year old Belgian Malinois, arrived from the Czech Republic in February 2018. After training with Vojacek, Zeke hit the streets with his partner in June 2018.
During 13 working months, Corcoran Police have deployed Zeke 110 times, including 13 tracks. His longest successful track was three and a half miles. This year he was involved in 20 narcotics stops in which police seized an ounce of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana, cocaine, THC carts, heroin, pills, a large amount of cash and several guns.
Vojacek said he noticed that lately fewer people have overdosed on drugs in Corcoran. Drug dealers are learning that they can’t do business in the city.
NEW POLICE DETECTIVE
Continuing with new developments in the police department, the City Council met Steve Cole, Corcoran’s new detective.
Cole came on board in March. He had served for more than 20 years in law enforcement with the Robbinsdale Police Department, including 12 years as a detective.
He said he follows cases from the time an officer files a report to completion. This is a big plus. As he works with Corcoran officers, he shows them how they can follow up.
Since March, Cole has investigated more than 65 cases. He is in charge of recovered evidence, including DNA, and makes sure evidence is handled appropriately. He follows up with victims and witnesses, serves as a liaison with city and county attorneys and does employee background checks.
Cole said there is a difference between knowing something and proving it. For example, he discovered that police did not have DNA for a burglar/drug dealer on file. Cole got a search warrant to get the suspect’s DNA.
LIQUOR LICENSE VIOLATION
Turning to the subject of liquor license violations, the City Council reviewed a civil violation on the part of the Corcoran Bottle Shop that happened on Sept. 22.
City Attorney John J. Thames said this was the Bottle Shop’s first violation of the law prohibiting sale of alcohol to a minor. He recommended that Corcoran follow the League of Minnesota’s model ordinance calling for a $500 fine and three years probation. The council approved this penalty for the Bottle Shop.
Corcoran Police have dealt with the criminal side of the case. On Sept. 22 police stopped a motorcycle with no license plate. The driver was under age 21 and had sitting next to him was hard seltzer and a cold unopened 12 pack of beer. The driver said he had bought the items at the Bottle Shop. A male clerk did not ask him for identification. Only one male clerk was working at the store at the time of sale.
Police issued the driver a citation for underage purchase of alcohol. The clerk was charged with selling alcohol to a minor.
Bottle Shop owner Terri Bevins said she has a training program. The employee in question was new. He had been sick and did not go to his training.
Bevins said she has two liquor stores, one in Minnetonka and one in Corcoran. She has been in business since 1987. She did not remember any previous violations of ordinances pertaining to underage liquor sales in Corcoran.
“I can tell you how many people I’ve busted,” she said. She has been a mother of teenagers and has grandchildren. “I am aware of consequences of drinking on kids’ brains.”
OSSEO SCHOOL BOARD CHAIR STOPS BY
At the beginning of the meeting, the City Council heard a presentation from Mike Ostaffe, chair of the Osseo School Board.
He said schools are overcrowded and development is coming to the Osseo School District, especially in the district’s northwest corridor. The area has “huge growth potential” in Corcoran, Dayton, Rogers and Maple Grove. The School District is working with all of its cities to understand when development is happening.
Osseo Schools started a long-term facilities management plan 10 years ago, Ostaffe said. The district expects to spend $24l million over 10 years.
An advisory committee is reviewing enrollment and school capacity management. The current focus is solutions for elementary schools. High schools also are at capacity. Some schools are closed to open enrollment. Some are “severely over capacity,” he said.
Currently, 58 students from Corcoran attend Osseo Schools. Thirty-nine live in the district and 19 are open enrolled.
LOW COST PAVING OPTIONS
Turning to the subject of paving gravel roads, the City Council heard recommendations from Public Works Director Kevin Mattson.
He displayed a map of Corcoran city streets that showed average daily trips for segments of city gravel roads. He recommended that the council consider paving segments with more than 500 average daily trips.
Mattson singled out Bechtold Road between County Roads 10 and 30, Horseshoe Trail between Mohawk Drive and Old Settlers Drive, Larkin Road between Kalk Road and Old Settlers Drive and Trail Haven Road between County Roads 10 and 30.
The council directed staff to pick two segments and compile information that would enable the council to choose one for paving. The council would need info on estimated costs, estimated assessments charged to benefiting property owners and the city’s share of costs.
CHARITABLE GAMBLING
Turning to the subject of charitable gambling, the City Council approved an application from the Hanover Athletic Association to run charitable gambling at Mama G’s. The restaurant and bar would cease operations with the Maple Grove Lions. The Minnesota Gambling Control Board must approve the application.
