The city of Corcoran is continuing its planning for bringing city water to northeast Corcoran.
The Corcoran City Council Thursday, March 23, reviewed a lengthy list of planning tasks and directed staff to proceed with six of them at a cost of $19,500. The tasks are in the areas of water treatment alternatives, water storage and locations of future wells.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
WATER SUPPLY PLANNING
Corcoran City Engineer Kent Torve and Public Works Director Kevin Mattson outlined various parts of a feasibility study of what is involved in creating a city water supply for northeast Corcoran and related costs. The study includes 12 planning tasks that would analyze water treatment alternatives (iron, manganese, softening, nanofiltration), water storage in a tower versus ground tanks, control systems for water treatment/tower plant and potential locations for wells number two through six.
After hearing from Torve and Mattson, the city council directed staff to study capital costs for water softening and annual costs for nanofiltration softening and lime softening. The council also asked staff to estimate costs for a ground storage tank and an additional pump house for the system and also the point at which cost of a ground storage tank would break even as compared with a water tower.
Mattson said in his staff report that development is ramping up in areas east of the planned water treatment plant and eventually in areas west and south. “It would be prudent to lay out approximate locations for the next five wells beyond well number one,” he said.
City councilors agreed and directed staff to identify future locations for five wells and raw water main routes.
COUNTY ROAD TRAIL FEASIBILITY STUDY
Turning to the subject of potential new trails, the city council authorized city staff to seek funding from Hennepin County to help Corcoran study the feasibility of constructing trails along county roads.
City Administrator Brad Martens said the study would cost $30,500. High priority trail corridors would be the Corcoran side of County Road 101 between Hackamore Road and County Road 10, the County Road 30 corridor between County Road 116 and County Road 101, County Road 10 between County Road 101 and City Park west of County Road 116, County Road 116 between Hackamore Road and City Hall, the west side of County Road 101 and the Rogers border and County Road 50 from County Road 10 to Corcoran Trail East/West (west boundary of City Park).
During the feasibility study, consulting engineers from Stantec would investigate proposed trail locations, right of way needs, impacts on utilities, drainage and wetlands and estimated costs.
Corcoran resident Ken Guenthner said collaboration between Corcoran and Three Rivers Parks would be beneficial. It would be unfortunate if the two entities would end up collecting taxes for trails running parallel to each other. He wanted to avoid spending tax dollars for duplicate efforts.
OTHER
In other business, the city council:
APPOINTED part-time Corcoran Police Officer Clayton Decker to a full-time position, with a retroactive start date of Sept. 19, 2020.
APPOINTED Jonathan Coots, Daniel Bucholtz, Randall Ferrian, Gerry Tucker, Scott Gilyard, David Hakensen and Meaghan Hibbard to four-year terms on the Corcoran Charter Commission.
PRESENTED a Years of Service Award to Clyde Bechtold for 30 years of service to the city.
APPROVED a resolution honoring outgoing Planning Commissioner Jeff Dickman.
