The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, May 14, dealt with several big-ticket items, including remodeling of City Hall, a bond sale and water main improvements for southeast Corcoran.
City Administrator Brad Martens outlined a proposal from Wold Architects for a “minimum scope” remodeling of City Hall that would cost an estimated $1,212,000. The goal is to make City Hall last into the late 2020’s, when Corcoran would need a larger building to house city operations.
Martens asked for and got City Council approval to solicit bids from prospective contractors. If the council accepts a bid, remodeling would not begin until after the November election. Construction would take place in two phases and be complete in May 2021.
The $1,212,000 estimated price tag is for everything, he said. The cost breakdown includes $882,000 for construction, $90,000 for soft costs, $120,000 for furniture and $120,000 for technology.
Some of the costs are for building improvements, such as a mother’s room and accommodations for disabled people that now are required. Added to the cost would be features to protect the public and employees from the COVID-19 virus, such as Plexiglas panels between workstations, and a glass partition for security purposes at the front desk.
Wold’s design turns the community room into an office area and converts the kitchen to a small break room. Other features are a small conference room, a mother’s room, updated restrooms, two workstations at the front desk and the police department moving into the current administrative area. The City Council chambers would get new carpet and audio technology improvements.
Martens said Corcoran needs more City Hall space to deal with explosive growth in the city that is continuing during the pandemic. The number of building permits for new homes has grown steadily since the nine permits issued in 2014. In 2019, Corcoran issued 158 new home permits. The number this year through May 13 is 88.
City Hall needs more space to house current staff, and Corcoran needs to hire more staff to deal with the explosive growth, Martens said.
Several City Councilors expressed doubts about the future of the economy during the pandemic and Corcoran’s ability to pay for a City Hall remodeling during an economic downturn. They were willing to solicit bids from prospective contractors. When November arrives, the city would have a better idea about how the pandemic would affect city finances. Then Corcoran could decide whether or not to proceed with the remodeling.
Martens said Corcoran has salted away $300,000 in a long range planning fund during the past couple of years and has money available from the capital improvement fund, the water fund and budget transfers. In effect, the city already has 58 percent of costs on hand for remodeling City Hall.
City Hall closure extended
Continuing with City Hall business, the City Council extended closure of City Hall to May 29. The closure will give the city time to install Plexiglas barriers, floor markings and signage to protect staff and visitors from the COVID-19 virus.
Water main improvements
Turning to the subject of water mains, the City Council accepted a $1,021,320 bid from C & L Excavating for constructing trunk water main improvements in southeast Corcoran. The work would connect the downtown trunk water main stub at 75th Avenue and County Road 116 to the Ravinia trunk water main stub. The new water main would run along County Road 116 to 66th Avenue/ Gleason Parkway.
Bond sale
In related business, the City Council approved the sale of $2,110,000 in General Obligation bonds at an estimated true interest rate of 2.23 %. The proceeds will finance $1.2 million worth of water improvements and $840,000 in Capital Improvement Plan expenses for 2020 and 2021.
Software implementation
Turning to the subject of software, the City Council heard a request from Administrative Services Director Jessica Beise. She said Corcoran is planning to pay $50,000 for software as part of the city’s 2020 Capital Improvement Plan. City staff needs technology experts to review the administrative processes, such as utility billing, for which the software would be used and then help city staff implement the software.
Beise asked for and got City Council approval to contract with Bergen KDV to provide these services for an amount not to exceed $20,000.
Other
The City Council also:
LEARNED that City Assessor Rolf Erickson does not want to extend his contract with Corcoran after the Sept. 31 expiration date, due to loss of a staff member and the rapid pace of Corcoran’s growth. Erickson has provided assessor services for Corcoran for decades. The council authorized staff to solicit bids for assessor services from Hennepin County, other cities and independent assessors.
REAPPOINTED James Tilbury to the Charter Commission. He moved to Corcoran in 1978.
APPROVED Corcoran’s core strategies, short-term goals and 2020 action steps. The core strategies are enhancing Corcoran’s sense of place and identity, maintaining fiscal stability and affordability, providing community amenities and recreational opportunities, maintaining excellence in community safety and security, ensuring high quality growth that meets the needs of a balanced and vibrant community and providing high quality, innovative city services.
