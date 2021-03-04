Corcoran’s study of its future fire service went on the backburner last year, when the response to the COVID-19 pandemic became the city’s priority.
Now that the Public Safety Department has learned how to deal with the effects of the pandemic, the city is again taking up the issue of planning for future fire service to areas of Corcoran that are growing.
Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk brought the issue before the Corcoran City Council on Feb. 11. At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
FIRE SERVICE
Gottschalk noted that the city council has added three new members since fire service planning last came before the council. He wanted to know whether or not the council’s vision and direction on the topic has changed.
Corcoran has engaged in fire service planning since 2016. The city contracted with Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) to develop a Fire Service Comprehensive Growth Plan. ESCI presented its recommendations in June 2018. In July 2018, the city council created the Fire Service Subcommittee consisting of Gottschalk and City Councilors Jon Bottema and Brian Dejewski.
The council directed the subcommittee to get expert consultation from the chiefs of the three fire departments that serve Corcoran – Dave Malewicki of Hanover FD, Jeff Leuer of Loretto FD and Brad Feist of Rogers FD. The subcommittee completed its work in November 2019, and in December 2019 the City Council adopted the subcommittee’s proposed vision, mission and values statement and directed staff to come up with a work plan based upon subcommittee recommendations.
On Feb. 11 the new city council looked over in detail reports and recommendations from ESCI and the Fire Service Subcommittee and directed staff to develop a work plan according to the previously adopted recommendations.
The subcommittee split its recommendations into two tiers – tier one for immediate implementation and tier two for the beginning of planning and groundwork for implementation.
Tier one priorities include fire departments holding joint training annually and also exploring the timing and feasibility of a medical duty crew. The crew would be targeted at peak times to deal with increased calls for medical services due to Corcoran’s growth in a geographic area with a service gap.
Another tier one priority is beginning of planning for a new fire station to address the service area gap. The subcommittee said, “In considering if the city can afford its own fire station, the group finds that there are too many variables to immediately ascertain the answer; especially since the necessary timing may be impacted by the implementation of intermediate options.”
To see the 23-page report of Fire Service Subcommittee recommendations, visit the Corcoran city website at ci.corcoran.mn.us. Click on Agendas and Minutes, Council, Agenda packets 2021, 2021-02-11, agenda item 9A.
STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Turning to the subject of street improvements, the city council authorized Stantec, Corcoran’s consulting city engineers, to do a study of the feasibility of improving streets in the Corcoran Trail East and West neighborhoods. Cost of the study is estimated at $17,000.
Public Works Director Kevin Mattson said the road is unique. Both access points are directly off County Road 50 and both begin with gravel sections before converting to paved surface within the development. The pavement has deteriorated significantly and showing signs of failure. Conditions might warrant a lower cost reconstruction of the paved section instead of a typical milling off of the top layer and adding an asphalt overlay.
Results of the feasibility study would give engineers a better handle on project costs. Funds are likely to come from assessments to benefiting property owners and from the city.
City Councilors suggested that the city communicate with the neighborhood to find out whether residents and property owners want road improvements. The outreach should happen before the feasibility study is completed.
OTHER
The city council also:
APPROVED a resolution supporting state legislation authorizing cities to collect fees for street improvements. Currently, cities can collect fees for parks, water and sewer improvements but not for street improvements.
APPROVED a resolution supporting an application for a grant to construct a 450-foot boardwalk for the Corcoran Recreational Trail System located within roughly 30 acres of open space park in the Bellwether development. The application would be made to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources under the Federal Recreational Trail Program.
ACCEPTED a donation of $230.06 from the Northwest Area Jaycees for the Parks and Trails Commission Tree Giveaway.
