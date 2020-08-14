The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, July 23, asked city staff for a work session on potential zoning ordinance changes to limit the size of non-residential developments in residential zoning districts.
The council came to this consensus after hearing from several residents who expressed their concern about an issue that recently came before the Corcoran Planning Commission – the proposed construction in Corcoran of a west suburban campus for Eagle Brook Church.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
EAGLE BROOK CHURCH
Eagle Brook Church is proposing to construct a 70,000-square-foot edifice with a 1,500-seat worship auditorium and a parking lot with 848 spaces. The property is in the northwest quadrant of Hackamore Road and County Road 101 south of the 11th addition of the Ravinia residential subdivision.
Properties to the south and west of the proposed church are in Medina and Maple Grove.
The church has a temporary location in Wayzata and campuses in Anoka, Blaine, Lakeville, Lino Lakes, Rochester, Spring Lake Park, White Bear Lake and Woodbury. Before COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, a total of 22,000 worshipers attended services at all the locations, and 13,000 watched services on-line, according to the Eagle Brook website.
During the public comment period, Robert Dovenberg, who lives in the Wild Meadows residential in Medina, spoke on behalf of his neighbors. He had not heard anyone say they favored the Eagle Brook proposal. Nobody was saying that the property should not be developed. However, this particular development should be located in a different zoning district.
Many Wild Meadows residents have homes that overlook the proposed campus, Dovenberg said. The parking lot would be the dominant view from his front yard. He said Corcoran needs restrictions on building sizes in a residential area. He urged Corcoran to consider a moratorium on any development in a residential area based on certain criteria. The moratorium would give the city time to review its zoning regulations in depth.
Ravinia resident Narayan Navnit said Corcoran should not allow churches and schools in a residential area – even as conditional uses. Corcoran resident Peter Hartz said the city should eliminate all conditional uses from low-density residential zones.
Mayor Ron Thomas said Corcoran should treat this type of issue as a matter for rezoning from low density residential to some other zoning district. This would give the City Council more discretion. He was not sure that limiting building size would be a solution. He was not prepared to go one way or another without more background.
City Administrator Brad Martens said he had consulted with the city attorney about state statutes regarding a moratorium. The statute says that a moratorium would not apply to applications that already have been filed. This means that, if Corcoran enacts a moratorium, it would not apply to the Eagle Brook Church proposal.
Thomas wanted the city attorney’s opinion on what Corcoran can and can’t do.
The four City Councilors who were present all said they wanted staff to provide more information in a study session. City Councilor Jon Bottema, who was absent, could participate in the study session and give his input.
CITY PARK PROJECT
Turning to the topic of Corcoran City Park, the City Council authorized city staff to seek donations for improvements to the park from various organizations, such as the Northwest Area Jaycees and Corcoran Lions.
City Administrator Martens said a successful request for donations would increase Corcoran’s chances for receiving additional grant funds, because granting agencies would see the city partnering with various organizations. Corcoran then could move forward with the project in a timelier manner than possible otherwise.
Corcoran will need multiple sources of funds to pay for City Park Improvements, Martens said. A possible scenario would be $900,000 from park dedication funds, $300,000 from donations and $300,000 from grants.
He outlined the draft master plan that shows the future City Park being developed in phases. The price tag for phase one improvements is estimated at $1.5 million without contingency costs. A significant portion of the costs would be for infrastructure, including parking, water, storm water and sanitary sewer extension that will support future phases.
The master plan envisions amenities such as an upgraded ice rink, pickle ball courts, a splash pad and updated playground over many future phases.
OTHER
The City Council also:
DIRECTED city staff to keep Corcoran’s property tax rate at 45.013% when planning the city’s 2021 General Fund budget. This rate would be the same as the rate for property taxes payable in 2020.
APPROVED the final Planned Unit Development Plan and final plat for the fifth addition of Bellwether residential subdivision. The plat shows 46 new single family homes and one outlot on 29.49 acres. The developer is Pulte Homes.
