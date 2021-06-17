The department reported a property damage accident on Monday, June 7, in the area of 109th Avenue and County Road 116. Driver took a wide turn and hit a stop sign. No injuries. No other vehicles involved.
The department reported a property damage accident Wednesday, June 9, in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #1 was on westbound County Road 30 in right-hand turn lane to go north on County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #2 did not realized vehicle #1 was stopped causing a rear end collision. No injuries reported.
The department reported a property damage accident Wednesday, June 9, in the area of Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail in Medina. Both vehicles driving westbound on Highway 55. Vehicle #1 was rear ended by vehicle #2. No injuries reported.
The department also reported one driving and traffic complaint, 27 traffic citations, four motor vehicle accidents, four suspicious activities, 93 public assists, two alarms, one animal complaint and 14 assists to other departments.
