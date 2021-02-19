Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Feb. 9 at 12:49 am at Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail. Arrested was Trisha Ann Burroughs, 43, of Rockford for probable cause DWI, pending blood test results.

Corcoran Police also reported a DWI arrest Feb. 12 at 12:19 am at County Road 116 and 109th North. Arrested was Cody William Binstock, 19, of Mesa, AZ for third Degree Gross Misdemeanor DWI with a .17 BAC.

Arrests

Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Feb. 15 at 3:58 pm at County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road. Arrested was Hayley Irene Anderson, 21, of Anoka for Driving after revocation of their driver’s license.

Personal Injury / Property Damage Accident/Incident

 The department reported a property damage incident Feb. 8 at 4:32 pm in the area of County Road 116. Reporting party called to say a vehicle rolled backwards and struck a gas pump. Minor damage was reported.

 The department reported a property damage incident Feb. 12 at 7:40 am in the area of Trail Haven Road. Wright Hennepin Electric received calls overnight of power issues in the area.  The reporting party called to report theft of pole ground cables overnight. 

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of hazardous matter on Feb. 9 at 8:13 am. Officers received a call of bottle of chemicals on the side of the road.  Rogers and Loretto Fire Departments responded to assist along with the Hennepin County Public Works road supervisor. 

The department responded to a report of gas odor outside a residence on Feb. 11 at 10:41 pm.  CenterPoint Energy was already on scene fixing the issue.

The department also reported three driving and traffic complaints, 73 traffic citations/violations, two motor vehicle accidents, two suspicious activities, five alarms and 100 public assists.

Tags

