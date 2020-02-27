Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

DWIs

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Monday, Feb. 24 at 4:19 a.m. at the intersection of Trail Haven Rd. and County Rd. 117. Arrested was a 29 year old male, of Rockford for driving under influence and driving after revocation of driver’s license.

Arrests

Corcoran Police reported a DAC arrest Monday, Feb. 17 at 3:36 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Rolling Hills Rd. Arrested was a 32 year old man, of St. Paul for driving after cancellation of driver’s license.

Property damage

The department reported a property damage incident Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9:28 a.m. in the 211XX block of Horseshoe Trl. Homeowner reported trees being cut down and taken from his property. No suspects at this time.

The department reported a property damage accident Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 116 and County Rd. 30. Property damage rear-end crash on County Rd. 116, just south of County Rd. 30.

The department reported a property damage accident Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 4:06 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 19 and County Rd. 10. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on County Rd. 10 west of County Rd. 19. Vehicle #1 was slowing down to turn right into school parking lot. Vehicle #2 was behind and ran into rear of Vehicle #1. Minor damage to both vehicle rear and front bumpers.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1:04 p.m. in the 215XX block of County Rd. 30. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Feb. 17 at 11:39 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:28 p.m. in the 213XX block of County Rd. 10. Dark-colored SUV pulled into homeowner/RP’s driveway. Officers checked the area and all buildings were secure. No vehicle located.

The department responded to a report of trespassing and damaged trails Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:34 p.m. in the 97XX block of County Rd. 101. Report of two vehicles that had been on trails. Trails were damaged from vehicle use.

