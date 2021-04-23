Theft of a pair of sunglasses was reported on Monday, April 12, at County Road 116. Suspect took a pair on sunglasses off a display and left their broken ones on the counter. Suspect said they didn’t need a receipt.
Attempted theft of unemployment benefits was reported on Monday, April 12, at Horseshoe Trail. Officer responded to a report of a fraudulent unemployment benefits claim. Reporting party advised to contact credit bureau.
Attempted theft of unemployment benefits was reported Friday, April 16, at Elm Lane. Officer responded to a report of a fraudulent unemployment benefits claim. Reporting party contacted unemployment office and credit bureau. No loss reported.
The department also reported four driving and traffic complaints, 10 traffic citations, one suspicious activity, one civil dispute, 99 public assists, five alarms, five animal complaints and 21 assists to other departments.
