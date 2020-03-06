Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
DWIs
Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 4:19 a.m. at the intersection of Trail Haven Rd. and County Rd. 117. Arrested was Pringle, Derek Michael, 29, of Rockford for third degree DWI and driving after revocation of driver’s license.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a DAS arrest Sunday, March 1 at 12:10 p.m. at the 117XX block of Brockton Ln N. Arrested was Mcdermott, Ezekiel David, 38, of Burnsville for driving after suspension of driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 9:46 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Hill Rd. and County Rd. 10. Arrested was a 47 year old male, of Corcoran for driving after revocation of driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 2:34 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 10 and Maple Hill Rd. Arrested was a 32 year old female, of Burnsville for a warrant.
Property damage
The department reported a property damage accident Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11:26 a.m. in the 97XX block of County Rd. 101. Hit and run incident. Occurred between 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. No suspect vehicle information at this time.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 2:13 p.m. in the 97XX block of Bechtold Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Sunday, March 1 at 1:13 p.m. in the 80XX block of Corcoran Trl. E. Officer responded to report of parties driving a gray Dodge Durango and approaching houses with open garage doors. Officer checked the area and had no contact with the vehicle.
