Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest on March 12 at 10:43 p.m. at County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road. Arrested was Brad Mark Lanz, 69, of Maple Grove for fourth degree misdemeanor DWI with a .192 BAC.
Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest March 13 at 9:01 p.m. at County Road 101 and County Road 10. Arrested was Ashley Marie Hannigan, 34 of Minneapolis for fourth degree misdemeanor DWI with a .118 BAC.
Corcoran Police reported a domestic arrest on March 9 at 11:06 p.m. at Cherry Lane. Arrested was Ryan Alan Strandmark, 46 of Corcoran for domestic assault.
The department reported a property damage incident on March 12 at 9:43 a.m. in the area of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report of a truck driving away from a gas pump while nozzle was still in vehicle. Officer located the driver. Driver returned to business to work out payment of damages to the gas pump.
The department reported a property damage incident March 8 at 1:40 p.m. in the area of County Road 10. Officer too report of damage to reporting party’s vehicle. Time and place of damage is unknown to reporting party.
The department also reported the following: 31 driving and traffic complaints, three traffic citations, three suspicious activities, one civil dispute, 89 public assists, one alarm, three animal complaints and 10 assists to other departments.
