The department reported a personal injury accident on Friday, April 23, in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 116. Driver proceeding northbound on County Road 116 through green light was struck by a driver that was traveling westbound on County Road 10 through a red light. Drivers of both vehicles transported to hospital by North Memorial.

Theft of gasoline was reported on Friday, April 23, on County Road 19. Officer responded to a report of an individual drove away without paying. Security camera footage requested. No further information or suspects at this time.

The department also reported five driving and traffic complaints, one traffic citation, two motor vehicle accidents, four suspicious activities, five civil disputes, 97 public assists, seven alarms, three animal complaints and six assists to other departments.

