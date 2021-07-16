The department reported a property damage accident on Tuesday, July 6 in the area of Pioneer Trail. Vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a deer and struck a tree. No injuries reported.

The department reported a property damage accident on Thursday, July 8 in the area of Schutte Road & County Road 116. A truck was traveling southbound on County 116 when the receiver broke causing the trailer to cross the northbound lane and into the ditch. No injuries reported.

The department reported a property damage accident on Sunday, July 11 in the area of County Road 101. Vehicle #2 rear ended vehicle #1 during event traffic. No injuries reported.

The department also reported 3 driving and traffic complaints, 37 traffic citations / violations, 3 motor vehicle accidents, 1 suspicious activity, 3 civil disputes, 69 public assists, 2 alarms, 3 animal complaints and 15 assists to other departments.

