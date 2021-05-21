The department reported a property damage accident on Monday, May 10, in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 116. Vehicle #1 was approaching stop light on northbound 116 when vehicle #2 pulled out from west side of 116 to turn striking the left rear of vehicle #1.
Theft of trailer and landscaping equipment was reported on Monday, May 10, near Oswald Farm Road. Officer responded to a theft report of a landscape trailer and equipment. Case is still under investigation.
Attempted theft of unemployment benefits was reported on Wednesday, May 12, near Hickory Lane. Party received letters from Minnesota unemployment office for fraudulent claim of unemployment benefits. No loss reported.
The department also reported four driving and traffic complaints, 12 traffic citations, four motor vehicle accidents, one suspicious activity, 103 public assists, three alarms, four animal complaints and 17 assists to other departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.