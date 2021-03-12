Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest March 2 at Larkin Road. Arrested was Jessica Lynn Gage, 27, of Buffalo for an outstanding Wright County warrant.
Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest March 7 at Maple Hill Road. Arrested was John Michael Creighton, 32, of Corcoran for violation of an HRO.
Theft of a catalytic converter was reported March 3, at Highway 55. A catalytic converter was removed from a Ford Excursion on a dealership lot. No suspect information at this time. Case is still under investigation.
The department responded to a report of a missing person on March 2 at Rush Creek Drive. Missing person located and returned home.
The department also reported the following 134 driving and traffic complaints, four suspicious activities, one civil dispute, 96 public assists, eight alarms, four animal complaints and 25 assists to other departments.
