The department reported a property damage incident Feb. 8 at 4:32 p.m. in the area of County Road 116. Reporting party called to say a vehicle rolled backwards and struck a gas pump. Minor damage was reported.
The department reported a property damage incident Feb. 12 at 7:40 a.m. in the area of Trail Haven Road. Wright Hennepin Electric received calls overnight of power issues in the area. The reporting party called to report theft of pole ground cables overnight.
The department reported a property damage incident Feb. 13 at 9:25 p.m. in the area of Fletcher Lane and 109th North. Vehicle was southbound on County Road 116 and County Road 117 when the front wheel came off the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
The department reported a property damage accident Feb. 16 at 5:16 p.m. in the area of 93rd Avenue and Cain Road Officers responded to a call of a rolled vehicle in the ditch. Driver admitted to driving too fast southbound on Cain Road, crossed to the eastside ditch and struck a tree. Rogers Fire responded to vehicle leaking fluids. Rogers Fire checked vehicle and found there to be no concern.
The department responded to a report on Feb. 17 at 8:11 p.m. of a person making threats to a pull-tab clerk. Owner requested this person be issued with a trespass notice.
The department reported a property damage accident Feb. 19 at 7:07 a.m. in the area of County Road 30 and Bechtold Road. School bus was stopped on County Road 30 waiting to turn north when it was rear ended by a vehicle traveling east on County Road 30. Child with possible minor injuries was transported to hospital by their parent. All children’s parents were notified by bus company. No other injuries reported.
The department reported a property damage accident Feb. 19 at 5:28 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 101. Driver switched lanes and struck another vehicle. Driver cited for unsafe operation.
Corcoran Police reported a driving after suspension arrest Feb. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 101. Arrested was a 47-year-old of Corcoran for driving after suspension.
The department reported a property damage accident Feb. 21 at 1:07 p.m. in the area of Larkin Road. Vehicle 1 was pulling out of a private residence onto Larkin Road. Vehicle 2 was traveling eastbound on Larkin Road and was unable to stop due to icy road conditions striking vehicle 1. No injuries reported.
Attempted theft from vehicle was reported Feb. 21 at 7:52 a.m. on County Road 30. Officer responded to a report of attempted theft from a vehicle. Vehicle was ransacked, but nothing was taken.
The department reported a property damage accident Feb. 22 at 6:56 a.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 30. Officers responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch. Driver stated they hit a slippery spot, crossed over the eastbound lane and ended up in the ditch. Driver cited for not having a valid driver’s license. No injuries reported.
The department reported a property damage accident Feb. 22 at 4:05 p.m. in the area of County Road 10 and Larkin Road. Driver of vehicle #2 was at the stop sign on Larkin Rd. Driver of vehicle #1 approached intersection and rear ended vehicle #2 because they thought the other vehicle started pulling away, but it was actually still stopped at the intersection. Air bags deployed, but no injuries were reported.
The department reported a property damage incident Feb. 26 at 11:07 p.m. in the area of County Road 10. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle hit and run. Striking left the scene before officer arrived.
