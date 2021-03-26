Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest on Friday, March 19, in Maple Grove. Arrested was a 50-year-old fromMaple Grove for third degree gross misdemeanor DWI with a .0.220 BAC.
Corcoran Police reported a narcotics arrest on Friday, March 19, at County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 21-year-old from Minneapolis for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
The department reported a property damage accident on Tuesday, March 16, in the area of County Road 19 and Highway 55. Officer responded to a report of a three vehicle property damage accident on westbound highway 55 and County Road 19. Driver of vehicle two was rear-ended by driver three which caused vehicle two to be pushed into vehicle one. Possible minor injuries reported.
The department also reported 20 driving and traffic complaints, one traffic citation, one motor vehicle accident, two suspicious activities, 91 public assists, one alarm, one animal complaint, and 17 assists to other departments.
