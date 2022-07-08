- During a TZD event, Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest at 11:48 p.m. at County Road 50 and Highway 55. Arrested was 53-year-old of Minnetonka for driving after revocation.
Thursday, June 30
- Reported a personal injury accident at 7:39 p.m. in the area of County Road 50 and Rolling Hills Road. Officer responded to a report of a single vehicle motorcycle accident. Reporting party stated the driver of the motorcycle lost control while traveling eastbound on a curve on County Road 50. Injuries reported for the motorcycle driver only. Officer assisted with care to the driver until Loretto Fire Department and North Paramedics arrived.
Friday, July 1
- Reported a DAS arrest at 6:54 a.m. at the 95XX block of Duffney Road. Arrested was a 23-year-old of Mounds View for driving after suspension.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 11:16 a.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 116. Driver #2 was traveling westbound on County Road 30 waiting at the traffic light to turn north onto County Road 116 when they were rear ended by driver #1. Minor damage to vehicles.
Sunday, July 3
- Reported a DAS arrest at 7:11 p.m. at County Road 116 and Schutte Road. Arrested was a 40-year-old of Mounds View for driving after suspension.
