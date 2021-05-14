The department reported a personal injury accident on Monday, May 3, in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 19. Driver #1 failed to yield to Driver #2 who was traveling northbound on County Road 19. Driver #1 was struck on driver’s side while attempting a right hand turn onto northbound County Road 19.

Fraudulent bank account activity was reported on Friday, May 7, on County Road 101. Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on a business bank account. Party reported that several fraudulent charges were made in small amounts. Party notified bank.

The department also reported six driving and traffic complaints, 11 traffic citations, one motor vehicle accident, three suspicious activities, 79 public assists, three alarms, two animal complaints and 10 assists to other departments.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments