Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Thursday, March 5 at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 101 and County Rd. 10. Arrested was a, 34 year old male, of Brooklyn Park for driving after revocation of driver’s license.
Property damage
The department reported a property damage crash Wednesday, March 4 at 7:31 a.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 116 and County Rd. 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on County Rd. 116 and approaching the intersection of County Rd. 30. Other vehicles were in the southbound lane of County Rd. 116 at the intersection of County Rd. 30 and stopped for a red light. Driver of vehicle #1 did not see that the cars in front of them were stopped, so they couldn’t stop in time. Driver of vehicle #1 hit the back of vehicle #2, pushing vehicle #2 into the back of vehicle #3. All vehicles had minor damage. No injuries reported.
Theft
Theft of identity was reported Tuesday, March 3 at 4:03 p.m. in the 65XX block of Carriage Way. Report of fraudulent PayPal account. Reporting party had suffered no loss at this time.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, March 8 at 7:27 p.m. in the 67XX block of Horseshoe Bend Dr. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, March 8 at 12:39 p.m. in the 193XX block of Schutte Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, March 7 at 10:22 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, March 5 at 1:06 p.m. in the 101XX block of Bechtold Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, March 3 at 8:29 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, March 2 at 5:20 p.m. in the 194XX block of Lupine Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of Forgery Saturday, March 7 at 9:12 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Reporting party stated that their PS4 and laptop have been hacked. Had not experienced any monetary loss.
The department responded to a report of domestic Friday, March 6 at 5:04 p.m. in the 194XX block of Lupine Ln. Officers responded to possible physical domestic. Both parties stated that nothing physical had occurred.
The department responded to a report of theft from auto vehicle Thursday, March 5 at 7:45 a.m. in the 209XX block of Sunny Hill Ln. Report of damage to vehicle that occurred sometime overnight. The vehicle had been gone through, but only the owner’s manual appeared to be missing.
