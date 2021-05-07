Theft of construction equipment was reported Monday, April 26, at the intersection of Steig Road and Elm Lane. Officer responded to a report of theft from a construction company trailer. Several tools for construction were taken. Total value of items lost approximately $10,000.
Attempted theft of unemployment benefits was reported Monday, April 26, at Dassel Lane. Officer responded to a report of attempted unemployment fraud. Reporting party was notified by unemployment office. No loss reported.
The department also reported one driving and traffic complaint, 15 traffic citations, seven suspicious activities, two civil disputes, 71 public assists, two alarms and 17 assists to other departments.
