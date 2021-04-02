The department responded to a report of an intoxicated customer on March 22 at County Road 101. Party was removed and trespassed from business.

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest on March 23 at County Road 116 and County Road 30. Arrested was a 57-year-old from Dayton for probable cause DWI, pending blood test results.

The department reported a property damage accident on March 23 in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Driver rear ended vehicle while checking the other direction for traffic. No injuries reported.

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest on March 28 at County Road 10 and Trail Haven Road. Arrested was a 35-year-old from Andover for gross misdemeanor refusal. Lab results pending.

The department also reported four driving and traffic complaints, 24 traffic citations, one motor vehicle accidents, 82 public assists, five alarms, two animal complaints and 20 assists to other departments.

