The Corcoran Police Department has been researching options for police body cameras for over four years, and this year the department is planning to implement them.
The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Feb. 13, directed city staff to include funding in the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan for squad and body worn cameras and to proceed with developing a policy for body worn cameras and the resulting data.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
BODY AND SQUAD CAMERAS
Corcoran Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk, in his staff report, stated the case for purchasing and implementing body cameras and new squad car cameras at the same time this year. He said Corcoran Police have had some form of squad car cameras since the 1990’s. They are a valuable tool for interacting with members of the public when they inquire about officer conduct and procedures. Videos from squad car cameras now are expected in courtrooms.
However, Corcoran has delayed adoption of body camera technology until it can address privacy concerns of community members, identify best practices and find vetted and proven manufacturers’ products, Gottschalk said. Corcoran Police believe that any body camera system should be integrated fully with the squad car system.
Unfortunately, the delay over introducing body cameras has pushed Corcoran’s squad car cameras well beyond the end of their useful lives. Gottschalk said implementing a new squad car system is necessary immediately.
Body camera videos can be managed with the same software, he said. Corcoran could save money by having IT professionals implementing both the squad car and body cam systems at the same time. The city’s IT provider and vendors said Corcoran can save money by storing the data on the premises rather than on the cloud.
Gottschalk recommended WatchGuard as the vendor. WatchGuard quoted a package cost for the squad car camera systems, body cams, infrastructure and on-premise storage at roughly $104,500. Set-up costs for the squads and in house IT are estimated at $10,000. Total capital improvement costs are estimated to be $114,500, with annual cost of software licensing amounting to $4,900 per year starting in 2021.
Now that Corcoran is moving forward with body cameras in the Capital Improvement Plan, city staff will solicit feedback and draft a body cam policy. Public input and City Council consideration will take place at a public meeting in the second quarter of this year.
POLICE DEPARTMENT STAFFING
Continuing with police business, the City Council directed city staff to seek grant funds for two police officer positions. The grant would be from the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services Office. Application deadline is March 11. A COPS grant would provide successful applicants with up to $125,000 per new police position added. The money would be distributed over the course of three years.
Public Safety Director Gottschalk said police departments in the West North Central region of the United States employ an average of 3.7 officers per 1,000 inhabitants in cities with populations under 10,000. The Corcoran Police employ 1.5 sworn officers per 1,000 inhabitants (nine sworn officers for roughly 6,000 residents). Corcoran has Community Service Officers, an in-house detective, police technicians and a K-9 officer team to assist sworn officers.
ANDERSON RESIGNS FROM PARKS AND TRAILS
Turning to Parks and Trails business, the City Council accepted the resignation of Tom Anderson from the Parks and Trails Commission and directed staff to take no action on filling the vacancy at this time.
The Parks and Trails Commission consists of volunteer Corcoran residents who make recommendations to the City Council. Anderson has served as commission chair for a number of years. He resigned from his seat after being appointed to succeed Mike Keefe on the City Council until the special City Council election in November.
CLOSED SESSION
At the end of the meeting, the City Council went into closed session to discuss property acquisition for a water treatment and well site. The council provided staff direction on a potential land purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.